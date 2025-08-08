Leeds Rhinos news: first team duo join crisis hit Salford Red Devils on emergency loan for Hull FC game

Two Leeds Rhinos players have joined crisis-hit Salford Red Devils on emergency loan.

Winger Riley Lumb and forward Ben Littlewood are set to feature away to Hull FC on Sunday. The usual minimum loan period is a fortnight, but the RFL have given Salford the green light to take the pair on a one-week deal to help ensure the game goes ahead.

Lumb played in Rhinos’ opening 17 games this year – scoring 11 tries, including a brace at Salford in February – before losing his place last month. Fellow academy product Littlewood has yet to make an appearance in 2025, but was an unused substitute against Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago. He played once off the bench last season, but spent the early part of the campaign on the injury list.

Leeds Rhinos' Riley Lumb will play for Salford Red Devils this weekend. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The duo, both aged 20, were unused members of Rhinos’ 21-man squad for last night’s (Thursday) 22-14 win at Leigh Leopards. They will be available for Rhinos’ derby at Castleford Tigers next Saturday, if required. Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “With no reserves game this week, Brad [Arthur, Leeds’ coach] is keen for Riley and Ben to get some game time and to continue the progress they have been making in training. With special circumstances being put in place by the RFL that allows a one-week loan to help Salford through their current difficulties, it is an opportunity for us to do that.”

Salford are bottom of Betfred Super League, with just two wins from the opening 20 rounds. They were placed under a £1.2m sustainability salary cap by the RFL in pre-season and a takeover at the start of the campaign failed to resolve their financial crisis.

Since then a host of players have departed, including back-rower Kallum Watkins and outside-back Chris Hankinson - who made his debut last night - to Leeds. With ex-Rhinos prop Jack Ormondroyd and star full-back Ryan Brierley both joining second-tier Oldham on Thursday, there were fears Salford would not be able to raise a team for this weekend’s match.