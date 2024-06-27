Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NRL winner Paul Momirovski says Leeds Rhinos’ latest win points to a bright future for the club.

The ex-Penrith Panthers centre hailed 19 year olds Alfie Edgell and Ned McCormack for their contribution when an injury-hit side honoured Rob Burrow with an 18-10 victory over Leigh Leopards last week. With three-quarters Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Luis Roberts, Riley Lumb, Max Simpson and Matty Russell all on the casualty list, McCormack came in for a full debut and Alfie Edgell made his eighth senior appearance.

They played together on the left with Edgell - a specialist full-back - on the wing and McCormack at centre. It was Rhinos’ first game at AMT Headingley since Burrow’s death three weeks earlier and Momirovski felt the new generation did the club legend proud.

“They were outstanding,” Momirovski enthused. “Those two boys, they did more than they needed to do. It just goes to show Leeds are producing some great young kids.

Paul Momirovski on the ball for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am very grateful they got the opportunity and got to experience something like that and put in the performances they did. They deserve it, they work hard. You see academies across the league producing players like that, it is going to be great for the game.”

Last week’s win came just two days after Rohan Smith stepped down as team boss. His assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix took over on a caretaker basis and became the first Leeds coaches to win their debut game since Brian McDermott in 2011.

The club are now searching for a permanent replacement and Momirovski admitted the celebration of Burrow’s life and career overshadowed the first match without Rhinos’ former boss. “It was a bit different because of the emotion of [last week’s] game”, he said. “It was bigger than everything else going on, there was no feeling sorry for yourself. Celebrating Rob was the focus.”

Leeds Rhinos' Alfie Edgell competes for a loose ball with Umyla Hanley of Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Momirovski stressed: “It was definitely an emotional night. You could see how much he meant to this club and I was just grateful we could be a part of it and we could get the win and honour him in the right way.

“What Rob has done for this club and the city of Leeds and raising so much money for MND, I am very glad we put on the performance we did. It felt like we were doing a lot of defending, but we can be super-proud of what we did.”