Leeds Rhinos chief executivfe Gary Hetherington, left, with new sporting director Ian Blease. Picture by James Hardisty.

Recruitment boss Ian Blease has addressed speculation about two possible contenders to be Leeds Rhinos coach.

The search began after Rohan Smith departed on Wednesday. Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley and Brad Arthur, who was sacked by Parramatta Eels last month, are two individuals being linked with the role.

Blease started work as sporting director on Monday and insisted he has “no preconceived ideas” about who the new coach will be. But he worked with Rowley at his previous club Salford and admitted: “Talented coaches interest me and Paul would be one of them obviously.”

He stressed: “Nothing has happened yet we are concentrating on tomorrow [when Rhinos play Leigh Leopards]. I’ve got no preconceived ideas on it, I’ll do thorough research.

Rohan Smith left Leeds Rhinos on Wednesday after two years as coach. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“Applications are coming in as we speak and I’ll make sure I’ll do the job properly. I’m aware of the needs on the pitch and that the club will be judged on that.”

Blease said he is looking both at home and in Australia. Arthur spent a decade in charge of NRL giants Parramatta and is understood to be interested in a move to Betfred Super League. Asked if he is the sort of person who could be in the running, Blease confirmed: “Yeah, I could probably envisage that.”

But he emphasised: “It has not got to that stage yet. I wish I could share more with you [the media], but I'm not at that stage yet, we need to focus on tomorrow's game.”

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has been linked with the Leeds Rhinos vacancy. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Outlining what he believes makes a top team boss and the qualities he is looking for, Blease confirmed experience will be high on the list. Smith was brought in from Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils and had not coached at the elite level before joining Rhinos

“We need a talented and probably established coach - I think that's for certain,” Blease stated. “We need somebody who's experienced and talented tactically. Man-management is always high on my agenda.

“It's a huge club so you've got to be able to man-manage. The performances always reflect on a coach and we've not really had those this season here. We'll be looking for good performances and an identity, but in terms of who it will be, I'm open to see what the market brings.”

Smith’s assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix took today’s final team run ahead of Friday’s game and will be in charge against Leigh. Chief executive Gary Hetherington said there is no timescale for a permanent appointment and Blease confirmed an interim-coach could be put in place if necessary.

Rhinos say Smith “stepped down” by “mutual consent” and Hetherington conceded the club were keen to avoid protests against the coach at tomorrow’s game, which is dedicated to Rob Burrow following his death three weeks ago.

“It’s fair to say over the course of the season results have been disappointing and fairly inconsistent by our own expectations,” Hetherington reflected. “Our last two performances and results have been indicative of that. From Rohan’s point of view he was particularly keen that tomorrow night the focus should be on the Rob Burrow tribute and the Rhinos fans getting behind the team and nothing else.