Chev Walker and Scott Grix took temporary charge after boss Rohan Smith left the club on Wednesday, but will have to make at least four changes to their 17 because of injuries sustained last week. A series of concussions has rocked Rhinos and at least a dozen of their first team squad aren’t available this week. Leigh are in a much healthier state. Here’s who is ruled out, why and when they could be back.
1. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
Delayed-onset concussion kept the hooker out of Rhinos' last two games. He has yet to complete his return to play protocol, but could be in contention for Rhinos' next fixture, against London Broncos, in two weeks' time.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. John Asiata (Leopards)
The forward has a hamstring injury, but Leigh hope to have him back in their side within the next few weeks.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The Ireland international second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' win at Castleford on March 28. He says he is making good progress and hopes to be back on the field next month.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Keanan Brand (Leopards)
The centre is understood to be close to returning from a hamstring injury.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. There is no set date for his return, but he could be back in contention next month.Photo: Steve Riding
6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this year, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.