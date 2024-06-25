Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England selection was a bolt out of the blue for Leeds Rhinos forward James McDonnell.

Wigan-born McDonnell represented England Knights in 2021, but switched to Ireland - where his dad Seamus was born and raised - for the following year’s World Cup. He wasn’t expecting to be considered for England’s mid-season Test against France in Toulouse on Saturday, until a “surprise phone call” from the national coach.

“I saw Shaun Wane’s name on the WhatsApp call so obviously I answered that and it was more like him telling me I had been selected,” McDonnell said of how his change of allegiance came about. “Obviously I wasn’t going to say, ‘let me have a think about this’, it was a decision I made there and then.

“He asked if I’d like to do that and I said ‘100 per cent’. There was just a few logistics, a few forms to fill out. It was a pretty simple thing to do, really.”

James McDonnell, left, grapples with Umyla Hanley during Leeds Rhinos' win over Leigh Leopards last weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

McDonnell was visiting family in Ireland when he got the call. “I didn’t anticipate it,” he admitted. “The trip was planned for Monday to Friday, but we’ve had to cut that short and I’ll be flying back to meet up with them [England] tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Wane has named a 20-man squad and McDonnell, who hasn’t ruled out playing for Ireland again in the future, reckons it will be the “pinnacle of my career so far” if he’s picked for the matchday side. He said: “This selection is definitely up there already, just to be included and thought of among the other lads that have been named and to get the experience of going into camp.”

The 24-year-old has made big strides since joining Leeds ahead of the 2023 season. A product of Wigan Warriors’ academy, he was playing on loan for Leigh in the Betfred Championship when then-coach Rohan Smith spotted his potential.

James McDonnell, left and Justin Sangare, centre, tackle Josh Charnley during Leeds Rhinos' victory against Leigh Leopards last Friday. The Leeds forwards will be in rival camps this weekend when England take on France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I feel like I got a great opportunity at Leeds to come and show what I am about,” he said. “I feel like I’ve kicked on a lot since getting some consistent game time and really found out about me as a player at the top level - knowing I can perform at that level and what it takes to do that and to stay at the top.”

Rhinos centre Harry Newman and winger Ash Handley are also in England’s squad and McDonnell could find himself going head to head with Leeds forwards Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand who have been picked for France. The teammates-turned-rivals have exchanged congratulations, but McDonnell admitted there has been “a couple” of less complimentary messages from his Ireland World Cup colleague - and fellow Leeds second-rower - James Bentley.

McDonnell boosted his chances of an England spot with a dynamic performance for Rhinos when an injury-hit side beat Leigh Leopards 18-10 last Friday. An emotional evening was dedicated to celebrating the life of Leeds legend Rob Burrow who died three weeks earlier and McDonnell wants to take that momentum into this weekend.