Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards crowd make 'incredible' donation to Hospitals Charity appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Betfred Super League fixture was Rhinos’ first at AMT Headingley since club legend Rob Burrow’s death from motor neurone disease three weeks earlier. The game, which Rhinos won 18-10, was dedicated to celebrating the eight-time Super League champion’s life and career and to continuing his campign to find a cure for the killer illness.
Leeds Hospitals Charity are closing in on their target of raising £6.8 million to build The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at the city’s Seacroft Hospital and work on the site began the day after the former player’s death. In a post on Facebook, the charity revealed “an incredible £8,824” was donated at last Friday’s match.
It added: “Thanks to your generosity, together we are now even close to our goal of building the specialist MND centre in Rob’s name. We felt honoured to be part of such an incredible night. The overwhelming support from everyone present is a true testament to the love and respect the people of Leeds hold for Rob and his family. We are deeply grateful for your contributions and for creatinfg such an emotional and electric atmosphere.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.