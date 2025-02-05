Leeds Rhinos are “looking at” making a signing to replace injured winger Maika Sivo as coach Brad Arthur today confirmed Ash Handley will play at centre this year.

Twenty-year-old Riley Lumb will take Sivo’s place for the visit of non-league Wests Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday, when Rhinos will field close to their strongest-available 17. Sivo, an off-season signing from Parramatta Eels, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors two weeks ago and won’t play this season.

Handley has spent most of his Leeds career as a winger, but was awarded squad number four for 2025 and - speaking at this afternoon’s Super League season launch at Co-op Live in Manchester – Arthur said he won’t be the one to take Sivo’s spot. “He has trained in the centres and done a really good job there,” the coach stated. “I feel like he is going to add to our team being in the centres so we will leave him there.”

Ash Handley will continue at centre for Leeds Rhinos despite Maika Sivo's injury. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Riley Lumb will start there [wing] this week and he gets the first opportunity. We will give the kids a go, we’ve got Alfie [Edgell] as well and there may be an opportunity to bring someone in as well.

“We are looking at that. We haven’t rushed into any decision we’ve made along the way, Leeds have been patient with it all, so if the right person comes along who can help us, we’ll look at it.”

Sivo will not be counted on Rhinos’ salary cap this year, but they are still waiting to hear if his injury will free up an overseas quota spot. The Fijian international has undergone a knee reconstruction and is beginning the long road back to fitness.

“He’s okay,” Arthur said. “He is professional, he gets it, he understands it is part of the game, unfortunately and he is just going to get himself right for next year now.”

Riley Lumb will take one of the wing spots when Leeds Rhinos begin their season againjst Wests Warriors on Saturday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Edgell, who can play full-back or wing, suffered a broken jaw in training just before Christmas, but Arthur revealed: “Alfie is going to play off the bench this week, which is good. He worked hard in pre-season and it was a shame when he got that injury.”

Full-back Lachie Miller and hooker Jarrod O’Connor remain on the casualty list, alongside rookie backs Ned McCormack, Max Simpson and Fergus McCormack and forward Ben Littlewood. That has limited Arthur’s options for Saturday’s game and the coach - who will name a squad at noon on Thursday - said he will be fielding a powerful lineup. “We are only leaving a couple out, Mikolaj Oledzki and James Bentley,” he said. “Everyone else [who is fit] is in. At the moment we’ve only got 21 to choose from anyway.”

O’Connor sustained knee ligament damage against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, but is on track to face the same opposition in Super League round one a week on Saturday. Arthur said: “Jarrod may be back for Wakefield. He is training, he will do some more contact next week and he’s close for Wakefield.