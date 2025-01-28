Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos have the option to sign a replacement for injured winger Maika Sivo, it has been confirmed.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sivo is set to undergo knee surgery after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage during Leeds’ 22-4 win against Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial two days ago. With a recovery time of around 12 months, he won’t play a competitive game this year.

Losing the prolific try scorer is a huge blow to Rhinos, but the timing of Sivo’s injury has opened the door for a replacement from outside the club. Though the Fijian international is at the start of a three-year contract and will continue to be paid by Leeds, RFL rules mean they can spend the equivalent of his wages for 2025 on a new signing, if they decide to bring someone in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo has been ruled out of the entire 2025 season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Sivo featured in both Rhinos’ warm-up games following his off-season move from Parramatta Eels, but because their season hasn’t officially begun, he is not on this year’s salary cap. However, whether they can recruit from abroad is yet to be confirmed.

As things stand, Rhinos’ overseas quota is full, but the club have contacted the RFL to ask if he can be removed for this year, opening up a space for a potential import. Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “It is not a salary cap exemption; because he hasn’t played, he doesn’t go on the cap.

“It is a live cap - if you play a Challenge Cup or Super League game, you go on the cap. Essentially, it is for players who play in that year. He won’t play, so we don’t even have to apply for dispensation. I’ve contacted the RFL to ask what happens in this situation with regards the overseas quota and I’m waiting for them to come back to me.”

Blease insisted Rhinos are considering all their options and won’t be rushed into making a signing. He said: “We have got some good young players coming through who are at an age where they are knocking on the door, but we have got to make sure they are ready for Super League and all that entails. We will look at other options as well and we will do the right thing for the club, as always.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian BVlease. Picture by James Hardisty.

The market is limited at this time of year, but players tend to become available - at home and overseas - as the season progresses. Rhinos are likely to be keeping a close eye on the situation at Salford, who could be forced to part with some top players for financial reasons if a proposed takeover by overseas investors doesn’t go ahead.

If he became available, Leeds would be interested in their former captain Kallum Watkins, who has been playing in the second-row for Salford, but was a centre during his time at Rhinos. Bringing in a centre would allow Ash Handley to revert to his former role on the wing. Sivo’s injury could also spark interest from Leeds in Salford three-quarter Deon Cross, who is already a target for Hull FC.

It’s also possible Rhinos could cover the wing position from within the existing squad and use the salary cap space – and possible quota spot – to sign a second-rower or prop.