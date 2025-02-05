It maybe shouldn’t be happening, but rugby league supporters have good reasons to get behind Saturday’s game at AMT Headingley.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sport’s oldest knockout competition needed a revamp - there’s no doubt about that - but things haven’t turned out quite as expected. A new format this year saw an all-amateur round one in the Betfred Challenge Cup, with Championship and League One clubs joining at the second stage and Super League sides in round three, which takes place this weekend.

When it was decided the top-flight clubs would be seeded to begin their run away from home against lower-ranked opponents, the idea was to bring a bit of glamour back to a fading competition, preferably with Super League teams facing crowd-pleasing ties which would raise some cash for the hosts. Previously, elite clubs entered in round five, so there was only a limited chance of them facing a lower-division side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wests' Warriors' Mitch Cairns-Nelson, Jake Ritchie and Dom Stock front up to Callum Field, of Widnes Vikings, in a Challenge Cup third round tiew two years ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Since winning the competition in 2020, Leeds Rhinos have been drawn against St Helens twice, Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors and lost them all. In stark contrast, this year they’ll open their competitive season against Wests Warriors, of the Southern Conference, in Leeds’ first meeting with an amateur opponents since 1988.

For logistical reasons, Warriors, who usually play at Wasps FC in London, have switched Saturday’s tie to Headingley. Saints, against West Hull and Hull FC, who take on York Acorn, also drew a team from the amateur game. Those fixtures have been moved to Hull KR and Featherstone Rovers respectively, so none of the non-league survivors will actually be at home.

The seeding idea isn’t a bad one, but it would have made more sense to do it in the second round. Amateur clubs could still have a chance of going on to face Super League opponents, but they’d have to earn it. Wests beat Eastern Rhinos and Army in their opening two games, which isn’t much preparation for taking on Leeds.

Whatever side the professionals put out, all three ties between Super League and non-league clubs are likely to end in a cricket score and there are genuine concerns about the visiting players’ welfare. Is it safe for amateurs to face elite athletes who are raring to go at the end of a long pre-season? When the entire sport was part-time the difference in physicality wasn’t such an issue, but things have changed. Anyway, in a possession game, built around collisions, shocks don’t happen the way they do in football. Tamworth can dream of beating Spurs, but Wests will be trying to keep the score respectable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wests Warriors, in green, were beaten 80-4 at Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup third round two years ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

However, there has to be romance in sport and this weekend will provide some. Clubs play each other too often in the modern era and Saturday’s tie is at least something different. Wests’ decision to play at Headingley - the country’s most iconic rugby stadium - is entirely understandable, makes sense and suits both clubs. Sadly, it’s likely to be a miniscule crowd, not helped by the fact Leeds United have a home FA Cup tie at the same time, but it’s a unique occasion as the haves of the sport get an opportunity to help the have-nots.

Warriors, who were beaten 80-4 at Widnes Vikings two years ago, know they aren’t going to win, but they can make friends, hopefully raise some cash – they will receive half the proceeds – and generate publicity for themselves and London rugby league. The format will probably be changed to ensure it doesn’t happen again, so it’s an occasion worth supporting, for novelty value and the good of the game.