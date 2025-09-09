Leeds Rhinos will be without their star man for Thursday’s visit of Catalans Dragons, but three players are back in contention after injury.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Jake Connor, who was top of the Man of Steel leaderboard when it went secret in June, is not included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for their final home game of the regular Betfred Super League season. Connor, who is ever-present since joining Leeds last autumn, suffered a rib injury during last Thursday’s 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants.

He was keen to go back on and the Yorkshire Evening Post understands the damage is not believed to be serious. Jack Sinfield, who has not featured in Rhinos’ last five games, retains his place in the squad and is likely to replace Connor in the starting side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Holroyd, seen in action against Wigan Warriors, has been named in Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons after eight games on the casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Props Keenan Palasia and Tom Holroyd have both been recalled to the 21. Samoan international Palasia has missed two games with a knee problem. Holroyd, who is in England’s Ashes training squad, suffered a wrist injury in the win at Hull KR in July and has spent eight games on the casualty list.

Also back in contention is centre Max Simpson, who was concussed in the victory at Hull FC two weeks ago, which was his first Super League game for more than three years. Teenage prop Presley Cassell makes way after a seven-game run in the team and academy forward Zak Lloyd also drops out. They could both play for Rhinos under-18s in Saturday’s academy play-off semi-final against St Helens at Headingley (4pm).

Catalans coach Joel Tomkins has announced a much-changed 21 from the squad named ahead of last week’s one-point win at Salford Red Devils. Tariq Sims, Fouad Yaha, Julian Bousquet, Luke Keary, Tommy Makinson, Tanguy Zénon and Léo Darrélatour return, replacing the suspended trio of Alrix Da Costa, Franck Maria and Tevita Pangai Jr, plus Matthieu Laguerre, Lenny Marc, Giovanni Descalzi and Denive Balmforth, who has returned to Hull FC following a spell on loan.

Rhinos’ initial squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack, Max Simpson, Kallum Watkins, Chris Hankinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans’ 21 is: Tommy Makinson, Arthur Romano, Reimis Smith, Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Benjamin Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Tariq Sims, Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Bayley Sironen, César Rouge, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Théo Fages, Fouad Yaha,Tanguy Zenon, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Clément Martin, Léo Darrélatour, Ugo Tison.