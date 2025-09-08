Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils & Catalans Dragons men banned as review panel issue 23 charges

Catalans’ Franck Maria and Alrix Da Costa were today both charged by the RFL’s match review panel following last Thursday’s one-point win at Salford Red Devils. The panel issued 23 charges from Betfred Super League round 25, including eight over incidents in the derby between Hull KR and Hull FC.
Three Hull players were suspended and another has been ordered to appear before a disciplinary tribunal tomorrow (Tuesday), when he faces a ban of at least six games if found guilty. Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils also each had a player banned under the sport’s totting up procedure. Bans start when a player reaches six penalty points. Points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment has been served. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings, but failed appeals result automatically in an additional one-game suspension. Here’s the full list of charges from last weekend’s Super League matches.