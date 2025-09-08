Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils & Catalans Dragons men banned as review panel issue 23 charges

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
Catalans Dragons are set to be without two players through suspension when they visit Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.

Catalans’ Franck Maria and Alrix Da Costa were today both charged by the RFL’s match review panel following last Thursday’s one-point win at Salford Red Devils. The panel issued 23 charges from Betfred Super League round 25, including eight over incidents in the derby between Hull KR and Hull FC.

Three Hull players were suspended and another has been ordered to appear before a disciplinary tribunal tomorrow (Tuesday), when he faces a ban of at least six games if found guilty. Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils also each had a player banned under the sport’s totting up procedure. Bans start when a player reaches six penalty points. Points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment has been served. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings, but failed appeals result automatically in an additional one-game suspension. Here’s the full list of charges from last weekend’s Super League matches.

1. Match review panel

Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round 25. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B trip, three penalty points, total points 4.5 - fine.

2. Liam Watts (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Grade B trip, three penalty points, total points 4.5 - fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact, five penalty points, total points 8.5 - one-match suspension.

3. Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Grade C dangerous contact, five penalty points, total points 8.5 - one-match suspension. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact, three penalty points, total points 7.5 - one-match suspension AND grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points, total points nine - one-match suspension and fine.

4. Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Grade B head contact, three penalty points, total points 7.5 - one-match suspension AND grade B late contact on passer, three penalty points, total points nine - one-match suspension and fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade E striking - refer to tribunal.

5. Jack Ashworth (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Grade E striking - refer to tribunal. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points six - one-match suspension.

6. Amir Bourouh (Hull FC v Hull KR)

Grade A late contact on passer, one penalty point, total points six - one-match suspension. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

