New blow for Leeds Rhinos opponents as Hull FC withdraw loan man from clash v home city club

Leeds Rhinos’ next opponents, Catalans Dragons, have suffered a fresh blow ahead of Thursday’s visit to AMT Headingley.

Rhinos will seal a top-four place in Betfred Super League if they avoid defeat in their final home fixture of the regular campaign. Catalans, the only top-flight team Leeds haven’t beaten this season, are set to be without three players from the side who won at Salford Red Devils last week because of suspension and now Leeds-born hooker Denive Balmforth has been ruled out after Hull FC recalled him from his loan spell with the French club.

Injury-hit Hull, who play host to Warrington Wolves on Saturday, are down to the bare bones with Yusuf Aydin, Amir Bourouh and Jordan Rapana picking up bans from last weekend’s defeat to Hull KR and Jack Ashworth likely to be handed a long suspension when he appears before an RFL disciplinary hearing today (Tuesday). Catalans’ Franck Maria, who was sent-off in the 17-16 win at Salford, is also due to face the disciplinary and teammates Alrix Da Costa and Tevita Pangai Jr will serve a one-game ban this week.

Leeds-born Denive Balmforth on the ball for Catalans Dragons against Castleford Tigers in August. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Adding to their woes, Hull – whose captain Aidan Sezer has signed a contract extension – have recalled Balmforth and he is set to feature against Warrington. A statement from the Perpignan-based outfit said: “Catalans Dragons confirm that Denive Balmforth has left the club with immediate effect. The young hooker, who joined on loan from Hull FC in June, has been recalled by his club. He made 10 Super League appearances and scored three tries with the Dragons. The club would like to thank him and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Balmforth, 21, joined Hull from Warrington three years ago, having played for the North Leeds Leopards and Stanningley community clubs. He moved to Catalans in June on a loan deal which was expected to last until the end of this season.