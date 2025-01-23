Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos face a tough pre-season challenge on Sunday in Ash Handley’s testimonial game against Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley.

It is Rhinos’ final warm-up match ahead of the Betfred Challenge Cup third round in two weeks’ time - when they will face either Wests Warriors or British Army - and the Super League opener at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, February 15. Leeds coach Brad Arthur is expected to field his strongest-available side this weekend and fans who can’t get to Headingley will be able to watch a live stream of the match - which kicks off at 3pm - on SuperLeague+.

The game is not included in any existing SuperLeague+ membership and is a pay per view event with all profits going towards Handley's testimonial fund. Fans can pre-purchase the game for the early bird price of £6.99 until midnight on Saturday, with the cost rising to £9.99 on the day of the game. The game can be purchased on the SuperLeague+ website only – not via the app on a mobile phone or tablet or connected TVs - and customers must create/log in with an account to access the pass. Commentary will be provided by Lewis Smith, of The Sportsman, alongside Rhinos’ injured full-back Lachie Miller.

Leeds Rhinos ace Ash Handley's testimonial game against Wigan Warriors will be streamed live on SuperLeague+. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Two second round Challenge Cup ties will also be streamed live this weekend. New club Goole Vikings’ first competitive fixture, against London Broncos at Rosslyn Park on Saturday, will be broadcast through the BBC Sport website, with a 12.30pm kick-off

Sunday’s tie between Royal Navy and Workington Town, at the United Services Sports Ground in Portsmouth, will be streamed live by the British Forces Broadcasting Services (BFBS). The game kicks-off at 1pm. The Sportsman will stream the delayed second round tie between Keighley Cougars and York Knights on Sunday, February 2 (3pm).