Huge blow as pivotal player missing from Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad to face Wigan Warriors
Rhinos will go into their penultimate Betfred Super League fixture without in-form full-back Lachie Miller. He suffered a hamstring strain in last week’s 68-6 hammering of Hull FC and could be out for a couple of weeks, potentially bringing his season to an end.
Miller is replaced by forward Mickael Goudemand in the only change to the 21 named before last week’s win. Check the YEP’s website later for a prediction of how Rhinos could lineup without Miller, who has missed just one game this season.
Rhinos’ initial squad is: David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.
Wigan’s squad is unchanged from the one named ahead of last week’s win over Hull KR: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond.
