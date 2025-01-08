Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pack leader Mikolaj Oledzki today predicted his best rugby is yet to come after handing Leeds Rhinos a huge boost by signing a new long-term contract.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrangement adds three years to Oledzki’s previous deal - which was due to expire this autumn - and keeps him at Leeds until the end of 2028. He and teenager Presley Cassell are now Rhinos’ longest-contracted players.

Oledzki, 26, came through Rhinos’ academy to make his debut in 2017 and has scored 14 tries in 157 appearances. A Challenge Cup winner in 2020, he was Leeds’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022 and has been capped three times by England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to get it all sorted,” he said of his new terms, which will see him qualify for a club testimonial. “I was keen to have the deal done before the start of the season so I could focus on my rugby without any distraction.

Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new long-term contract. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“This is my club, I have grown up here and I want to be part of something special in the coming years with this group of players. I have really enjoyed working with Brad Arthur and the coaching team and I think my best years are still ahead of me as a front-rower.”

Oledzki added: “I’d like to thank the Rhinos directors, especially Ian Blease, for how the negotiations have been handled and my agent Craig Harrison. I’m looking forward to next season and helping the Rhinos back to challenging for silverware once again.”

Team boss Arthur welcomed the announcement, which came a month before Rhinos’ opening game of the 2025 season. He said: “We are “pleased to have secured Mikolaj’s long term future with the Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikolaj Oledzki seen in Boxing Day action for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He is someone who understands the club and its history and is one of our leaders. He has worked hard during pre-season so far and knows that, as a senior player now, he sets the standard for others.”

Blease, Rhinos’ sporting director, insisted: “As a club, we want to secure our best players on long-term deals to build for the future and Mikolaj definitely falls into that category. He is one of our own, having come through the academy ranks to gain international selection and I’m looking forward to seeing him get back to his best form in 2025.”