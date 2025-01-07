Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos are in negotiations with players entering the final year of their contract, but also keeping a close eye on the transfer market, sporting director Ian Blease says.

Seven of the 26 players with a Rhinos squad number for this season are out of contract at the end of it. That list is headed by scrum-half Matt Frawley, prop Mikolaj Oledzki and second-rowers James Bentley and James McDonnell from Rhinos’ first-13.

The others are front-rower Sam Lisone, back-rower Morgan Gannon and prop Tom Holroyd. Winger Ryan Hall rejoined Leeds in the off-season on a one-year contract, but has an option for 2026.

All have been free to talk to other clubs from December 1 - five months earlier than previously - under a change to RFL laws. That, of course, also means Rhinos can speak to players in a similar situation at rival outfits.

Blease confirmed: “I have had discussions with all the agents and players, as well as a couple of the overseas lads - we’re going to see how they go.

“Although the date has changed, nothing has changed in my approach. If they play well, they might get a new contract and if they don’t, we will look at our options. We are always looking at what’s forthcoming in the market.”

Coach Brad Arthur is also out of contract at the end of this year and, as yet, there is no indication as to whether he will be at Rhinos in 2026. He initially arrived at Leeds last July on a 10-game deal, but that was extended the following month.

The former Parramatta Eels boss has made it clear he would like to return to the southern hemisphere NRL at some stage and is being linked with a proposed new club in Perth. With the Australian’s future assured until the end of 2025, Rhinos are hoping for a decision before or early in the new season, but are prepared to bide their time.