Leeds Rhinos news: major blow as extent of Mikolaj Oledzki injury v St Helens confirmed
Oledzki left the field to undergo a head injury assessment late in the second half and was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury. The club today confirmed the prop suffered a fractured cheekbone and damage to an eye socket and will require surgery.
He is likely to be ruled out for six-eight weeks depending on the result of the surgery, which is currently delayed due to facial swelling. The blow is also a setback for England, with Oledzki having been named in their train-on squad ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.
The 26-year-old is a key figure in Rhinos’ pack and has missed only three of their 20 competitive games this season. He joins fellow forward Morgan Gannon on the long-term casualty list.
Another prop, Tom Holroyd - who is also in the England squad - will be available for Friday’s visit of Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League after being suspended against Saints. Oledzki’s injury could also offer an opportunity to rookie forwards Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood, though another young prop, Tom Nicholson-Watton, is sidelined with a foot injury.
