Leeds Rhinos news: major blow as extent of Mikolaj Oledzki injury v St Helens confirmed

Leeds Rhinos pack leader Mikolaj Oledzki is set for a long layoff after being hurt in last Friday’s 6-0 loss to St Helens.

Oledzki left the field to undergo a head injury assessment late in the second half and was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury. The club today confirmed the prop suffered a fractured cheekbone and damage to an eye socket and will require surgery.

He is likely to be ruled out for six-eight weeks depending on the result of the surgery, which is currently delayed due to facial swelling. The blow is also a setback for England, with Oledzki having been named in their train-on squad ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.

Mikolaj Oledzki in action for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 26-year-old is a key figure in Rhinos’ pack and has missed only three of their 20 competitive games this season. He joins fellow forward Morgan Gannon on the long-term casualty list.