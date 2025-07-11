Leeds Rhinos' Brad Arthur makes 'move on' vow, identifies player who could benefit from Sam Lisone exit

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has identified a player who could take advantage when impact front-rower Sam Lisone leaves the club.

Hull FC this week announced Lisone’s signing on a two-year deal beginning next season. The 31-year-old powerhouse is ever-present in 2025, making all his appearances off the bench, but Arthur reckons Rhinos might not need a like-for-like replacement.

With the overseas quota rising to 10 next season, Rhinos will have the option to replace Lisone from overseas. However, sporting director Ian Blease has stressed they want to bring their own players through and Arthur said: “There’s a lot of good young blokes here, but I have been playing with five front-rowers in a rotation - because we’ve had five good ones - and you only really need four.

Leeds Rhinos' teenage forward Presley Cassell. Picture by David Harrison.

“So it opens other opportunities for other guys. There’s a couple of guys underneath who are playing well and it probably opens up a pathway for Presley [Cassell] as well.”

Cassell is a teenage back-rower who is under contract until the end of 2028. He has been in several 21-man squads - including for tonight’s (Friday) home game against St Helens - and has taken 18th man duties, but is yet to make his first team debut.

Of Lisone’s decision to turn down the offer of a new deal when his current terms end this autumn, Arthur reflected: “It’s disappointing for the club, but it’s footy - the game changes from week to week, year to year and people come and go. I’ve always said it - players, coaches, nobody’s bigger than the club. We wish Sam all the best, he is going to be hard to replace, but Rhyse Martin was going to be hard to replace too and we managed to do it. The club will move on.”

