Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos man banned after Hull KR win as 9 charges issued by match review panel

The match review panel handed Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd three penalty points after charging him with grade B head contact. That took his total in the past 12 months to 10-5, earning him a one-match suspension and a fine.

Holroyd will miss Friday’s home game against St Helens. Rhinos could appeal, but would risk another game being added to the suspension if that failed. The forward was suspended for two games in March by a disciplinary tribunal for grade D dangerous contact in a home win against Castleford Tigers. He was originally charged with a grade E offence by the review panel, but that was downgraded.

Rhinos’ Harry Newman was not charged despite being penalised by video referee Liam Rush for an alleged high tackle on Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis, who subsequently failed a head injury assessment. An allegation of eye-gouging by a Rovers player was placed on report during the game, but the review panel took no further action after studying the alleged incident. Here’s the full list of charges from Betfred Super League round 17.

