Leeds Rhinos news: fresh injury blow leaves another prop in doubt for Castleford Tigers derby

Leeds Rhinos are sweating on a fresh injury worry ahead of Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

Forward Cooper Jenkins is set to undergo a scan after damaging an ankle at training and is in doubt for the visit to the renamed OneBore Stadium, Wheldon Road, in Betfred Super League round 22. Fellow front-rowers Mikolaj Oledzki (fractured cheekbone), Tom Holroyd (wrist) and Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot) are on the long-term casualty list and have already been ruled out.

If Jenkins is unavailable, that will leave Keenan Palasia and Sam Lisone as Rhinos’ only available senior front-rowers. Both are ever-present this year, but all Lisone’s 23 appearances have been off the bench.

Cooper Jenkins seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

To add to Leeds’ problems in the middle of the field, co-captain Cameron Smith has missed the past two matches with a back problem and could face at least another week on the sidelines. Back-rowers James Bentley and 18-year-old Presley Cassell, who has made only three senior appearances, are options to fill in at prop in this weekend’s clash.

Both were among the substitutes for last week’s win at Leigh Leopards. Kallum Watkins, who has been featuring at loose-forward, could also play there, potentially with Jarrod O’Connor moving to number 13 and Andy Ackers starting at hooker.

Jenkins’ injury might also mean a call-up for Ben Littlewood, whose only first team game for Leeds was as a replacement in a home win against Wigan Warriors last season. He has been in recent 21-man squads and started at second-row for Salford Red Devils against Hull FC last Sunday on an emergency one-week loan. Coach Brad Arthur will named an initial squad on Thursday.