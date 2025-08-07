Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings as Lachie Miller shines in huge 22-14 win at Leigh Leopards

Rhinos hit back from 8-0 down to complete a league double over their third-placed hosts. It lifted them a place to fourth in the table and they are now just a point behind the Leopards. Rhinos appeared to have scored after five minutes when Brodie Croft ran on to eventual man of the match Lachie Miller’s grubber kick. Both sets of players and referee Jack Smith thought it was a try, but video official Chris Kendall decided there was clear evidence of separation between Croft’s hand and the ball. From the press seats at least, it looked like the wrong decision, in shades of the previous fixture between the sides when Leeds’ Alfie Edgell had a touchdown disallowed in similar circumstances. Kendall overturned Smith twice in Rhinos’ favour later in the match.

Rhinos had only themselves to blame for the two tries they conceded in five minutes soon afterwards. Ash Hanley missed a tackle on Umyla Hanley extracted a four-point punishment. Then Hankinson was shoved into touch from a kick 20 metres out and in the next set he shot out of the line and Keenan Brand went through the resulting gap.

Rhinos back in the game on 25 minutes. Connor landed a 40-20, Leeds received a penalty for an obstruction from Croft’s kick and Miller - who seemed hemmed in - produced a moment of magic to cut through for a brilliant solo touchdown.

Rhinos’ second try, four minutes before the break, was more route-one. Bailey Hodgson spilled Connor’s kick to give Leeds an extra six and Sam Lisone, fresh off the bench, smashed his way over the line in a repeat of his try against Wakefield in the previous round. Connor landed the first goal of the game to give Rhinos a 10-8 interval lead.

They increased that four minutes after the interval with a spectacular score. A high tackle on Croft provided the opportunity; on the final play, Connor chipped a kick towards the posts and Harry Newman made the catch before slipping out a pass to send James Bentley between the posts. Connor converted, but Leeds then started making errors in their own territory.

Some superb defence - and a bit of luck - limited Leigh to one try, through Brand with 27 minutes left.Gareth O’Brien’s touchline goal made it a two-point ball game and Leigh seemed to have gone ahead when Hodgson went over on 64 minutes.

Referee Smith said try, but this time Kendall - who had earlier upheld a Leeds captain’s challenge - came to Rhinos’ rescue, disallowing it for an obstruction. With four minutes left, Josh Charnley looked certain to score, but he spilled Lachlan Lan’s kick.

That was the big moment. Leeds went to the other end, Kallum Watkins teed up Miller, he scorched into space and Croft was on hand to take the final pass. Connor’s third goal completed a memorable win.

Leigh Leopards: Hodgson, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Ofahengaue, Halton, Hughes, Liu. Subs McNamara, Mulhern, Davis, O’Neill.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Handley, Newman, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Palasia, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs Lisone, Bentley, Cassell, Ackers.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Attendance: 9,252.

1 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Some strong carries, but caught out by a 40-20 and no opportunities in good ball 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) 250th career game, missed an important tackle early on 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Did really well with the pass for Rhinos’ third try, involved in a superb try-saving tackle 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Wing: Chris Hankinson A debut to forget, tackled into touch, caught out of position and knocked on at a play-the-ball 3 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Stand-off: Brodie Croft (no 6) Harshly denied a try early on, a couple of effective kicks and was in the right place to score the winner 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales