Leeds Rhinos news: latest injury list & potential return dates ahead of derby v Castleford Tigers

It is a key game for Rhinos who are fifth in Betfred Super League, one point behind third-placed Leigh Leopards. Leigh visit Hull FC – who are sixth, five points adrift of Leeds – later the same afternoon. Rhinos got through last week’s 22-14 win at Leigh, when Morgan Gannon returned from a five-match layoff, with no major new fitness concerns. Co-captain Cameron Smith was unavailable for a second successive game because of a back problem and will be assessed this week. Three members of Rhinos’ top-20 squad have already been ruled out. Here’s the latest casualty list and when injured players are expected back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinos casualty list
Here's who's currently ruled out and when they could be back on the field. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Maika Sivo
The Fijian winger won't play this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January. Photo: Peter Smith
3. Mikolaj Oledzki
The England Ashes hopeful underwent surgery after suffering a fractured cheekbone and damage to an eye socket in Leeds’ home loss to St Helens on July 11. He is due back for the visit of Hull KR on August 21. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Cameron Smith
The co-captain/loose-forward has missed Rhinos' past two games with a back problem. He could be in contention for Saturday, depending on how he gets through training this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Tom Holroyd
The England squad member sustained a scaphoid (wrist) injury in Leeds’ win at Hull KR on July 6. He could be available for the game at Hull FC on Saturday, August 30, or the following Thursday's trip to Huddersfield Giants. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Alfie Edgell
It was initially feared the winger had sustained a broken foot during Rhinos' defeat at Wakefield Trinity three weeks ago; scans revealed no fracture, but bad bone bruising could keep him sidelined until next month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com