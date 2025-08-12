Leeds Rhinos news: latest injury list & potential return dates ahead of derby v Castleford Tigers

It is a key game for Rhinos who are fifth in Betfred Super League, one point behind third-placed Leigh Leopards. Leigh visit Hull FC – who are sixth, five points adrift of Leeds – later the same afternoon. Rhinos got through last week’s 22-14 win at Leigh, when Morgan Gannon returned from a five-match layoff, with no major new fitness concerns. Co-captain Cameron Smith was unavailable for a second successive game because of a back problem and will be assessed this week. Three members of Rhinos’ top-20 squad have already been ruled out. Here’s the latest casualty list and when injured players are expected back on the field.