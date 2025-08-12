Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s games, including Leeds Rhinos’ derby at Castleford Tigers.

A win on Saturday would see Rhinos climb two places to third in Betfred Super League, at least until Leigh Leopards’ game at Hull FC the same afternoon. Tigers are bidding for a sixth victory of the season, which could lift them above Catalans Dragons into ninth spot. It is the sides’ third meeting this year, with Leeds having won 38-24 at AMT Headingley in March and 29-6 in Castleford two months later.

Aaron Moore will be the man in the middle for this weekend’s showdown at the newly-named OneBore Stadium, Wheldon Road, with Marcus Griffiths on video referee duty. It is the third time Moore has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge of seven Rhinos games in 2025, Chris Kendall has refereed five, Liam Moore and Liam Rush three and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.

Referee Aaron Moore. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Griffiths is the referee for Wakefield Trinity’s visit to bottom club Salford Red Devils on Sunday, with Tom Grant as the video official. Appointments for Super League round 22 are: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons - Tom Grant (video, Liam Moore); Wigan Warriors v Hull KR - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith); Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - Aaron Moore (video, Marcus Griffiths); Hull FC v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush); St Helens v Huddersfield Giants - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity - Marcus Griffiths (video, Tom Grant).