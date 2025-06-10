Leeds Rhinos’ team boss Brad Arthur has received a top honour.

The Australian was named Betfred Super League coach of the month after Rhinos went through May with a 100 per cent winning record. It was the first time Leeds have done that - in a month when they played more than once - since 2016.

Rhinos, who have climbed to third in the table, beat St Helens - for only the second time in 20 attempts - at Magic Weekend and picked up home wins over Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity, either side of victory away to Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur, Picture by Steve Riding.

The coach of the month award is voted for by selected members of the rugby league media. A spokesperson for the panel said: “You only need to look at the statistics to see the impact made on Leeds by Brad Arthur. May wasn’t always serene but there were equal portions of toughness and quality to see them through the month with maximum points.”

Rhinos winger Ryan Hall - who scored a last-gasp winning try against Hull - and stand-off Jake Connor have both been nominated for May’s player of the month award, which is decided by a public vote. Other nominees are Caius Faatili of Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Peta Hiku and Adam Keighran, from Wigan Warriors.