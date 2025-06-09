Leeds Rhinos' next generation: predicting youngsters who could be on 1st team duty in 5 years' time

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
Leeds Rhinos have high hopes the next batch of youngsters to break into the first team will help bring back the glory days.

Rhinos’ unprecedented success from 2004-2017 was built around an exceptional group of players who had progressed through the club’s own system - and the current crop waiting in the wings are reckoned to be the best since then. Several have already had a taste of Super League, but there are others now starring for the under-18s and reserves who Rhinos expect to step up over the next few years. Here’s a team of young players from outside Leeds’ current top-20 squad numbers who could be wearing blue and amber at the top level in five years’ time.

Transition-coach Chev Walker's role is to help young players progress from Leeds Rhinos' lower grades into the first team.

1. Leeds Rhinos' next generation

The 20-year-old has already made 20 first team appearances, scoring seven tries and is well thought of by Rhinos’ management.

2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell

The 20-year-old has already made 20 first team appearances, scoring seven tries and is well thought of by Rhinos’ management. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Ever-present this year, with 10 tries in 15 games, 20-year-old Lumb has emerged as one of Betfred Super League’s most exciting young talents.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Ever-present this year, with 10 tries in 15 games, 20-year-old Lumb has emerged as one of Betfred Super League’s most exciting young talents. Photo: Steve Riding

A Dewsbury Celtic product, Thomas has featured at academy and reserves level this year, as well as getting a taste of first team action in pre-season.

4. Centre: Harley Thomas

A Dewsbury Celtic product, Thomas has featured at academy and reserves level this year, as well as getting a taste of first team action in pre-season. Photo: David Harrison

The 20-year-old convert from rugby union hasn’t played for 11 months because of a hamstring injury, but showed enough in three first team games last season to suggest he has a bright future.

5. Centre: Ned McCormack

The 20-year-old convert from rugby union hasn’t played for 11 months because of a hamstring injury, but showed enough in three first team games last season to suggest he has a bright future. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Equally adept at centre, the pacy outside-back has represented England under-18s and is tipped by Rhinos insiders to follow his brother, Castleford Tigers’ Jason Qareqare, into Super League.

6. Wing: Marcus Qareqare

Equally adept at centre, the pacy outside-back has represented England under-18s and is tipped by Rhinos insiders to follow his brother, Castleford Tigers’ Jason Qareqare, into Super League. Photo: David Harrison

