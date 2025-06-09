Rhinos’ unprecedented success from 2004-2017 was built around an exceptional group of players who had progressed through the club’s own system - and the current crop waiting in the wings are reckoned to be the best since then. Several have already had a taste of Super League, but there are others now starring for the under-18s and reserves who Rhinos expect to step up over the next few years. Here’s a team of young players from outside Leeds’ current top-20 squad numbers who could be wearing blue and amber at the top level in five years’ time.
1. Leeds Rhinos' next generation
Transition-coach Chev Walker's role is to help young players progress from Leeds Rhinos' lower grades into the first team. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell
The 20-year-old has already made 20 first team appearances, scoring seven tries and is well thought of by Rhinos’ management. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Ever-present this year, with 10 tries in 15 games, 20-year-old Lumb has emerged as one of Betfred Super League’s most exciting young talents. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Harley Thomas
A Dewsbury Celtic product, Thomas has featured at academy and reserves level this year, as well as getting a taste of first team action in pre-season. Photo: David Harrison
5. Centre: Ned McCormack
The 20-year-old convert from rugby union hasn’t played for 11 months because of a hamstring injury, but showed enough in three first team games last season to suggest he has a bright future. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Marcus Qareqare
Equally adept at centre, the pacy outside-back has represented England under-18s and is tipped by Rhinos insiders to follow his brother, Castleford Tigers’ Jason Qareqare, into Super League. Photo: David Harrison
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.