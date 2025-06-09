Rhinos’ unprecedented success from 2004-2017 was built around an exceptional group of players who had progressed through the club’s own system - and the current crop waiting in the wings are reckoned to be the best since then. Several have already had a taste of Super League, but there are others now starring for the under-18s and reserves who Rhinos expect to step up over the next few years. Here’s a team of young players from outside Leeds’ current top-20 squad numbers who could be wearing blue and amber at the top level in five years’ time.