Speculation is mounting over a possible mid-season scrum-half switch at Leeds Rhinos with former Man of Steel Jackson Hastings being heavily linked to the club.

Number seven Matt Frawley was left out of last night’s (Friday) 20-14 home loss to Hull KR as coach Brad Arthur opted to start 20-year-old Jack Sinfield in the halves alongside Jake Connor. A one-match layoff in March, because of concussion, turned into three games out of the side for Australian Frawley after Connor was paired with stand-off Brodie Croft.

Frawley returned after Croft suffered a hamstring injury against Warrington Wolves a month ago, but his omission last night raises questions over his place in the squad going forward, with Connor now established in the halves and Croft likely to return within the next couple of matches.

Jack Sinfield talks to his father, club legend Kevin Sinfield, following Leeds Rhinos' loss to Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Frawley is out of contract at the end of this season and with a new deal looking unlikely, Leeds may be prepared to let him leave early if another club comes in for him. Injury-hit Huddersfield Giants, who Frawley played for in 2019, could be one possible destination, however Rhinos are facing an anxious wait for the results of Monday’s match review panel, following Sinfield’s yellow card for high contact with a shoulder against Hull KR.

Love Rugby League’s Aaron Bower has connected Rhinos with a move for Hastings, who is out of favour at Newcastle Knights and could be available for an immediate move. Rhinos have a close connection to the 29-year-old through sporting director Ian Blease, who was chief executive at Salford Red Devils when Hastings signed there in 2018. He was Man of Steel the following year before signing for Wigan Warriors - after Leeds failed in a bid to bring him to AMT Headingley.

Jackson has been back in the NRL since 2022, initially with Wests Tigers and is understood to be keen for a return to Europe. Though Leeds see Sinfield as a long-term half-back option, they could seek an experienced replacement for Frawley, particularly with Croft - who is out of contract at the end of next year - being persistently linked with a return to the NRL.