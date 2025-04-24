Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR injury list & potential returns dates as 12 ruled out

None of their casualties are back in contention this week, though prop Mikolaj Oledzki is available after a one-match ban. However, three of the injured players could be available for the Magic Weekend showdown against St Helens on Saturday, May 3 or 13 days later when Hull FC visit AMT Headingley. Hull KR have similar issues with four of their top-17 ruled out of this week’s match. Here’s who definitely won’t be playing and when they could be back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinosv Hull KR
Here's who will miss Friday's big game at AMT Headingley. Photo: David Harrison
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)
Having failed a head injury assessment in the Good Friday derby, the winger is unavailable this week, but could return at Magic Weekend. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Tom Davies (Hull KR)
A shoulder injury suffered against Hull FC last week means the winger misses the trip to AMT Headingley. A return date hasn’t been given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)
The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected to be back in contention by the middle of next month. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos
6. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)
The stand-off limped out of Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves four weeks ago. A scan revealed hamstring damage and he is expected back on the field for Super League round 10 or 11. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
