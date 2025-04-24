Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR injury list & potential returns dates as 12 ruled out

None of their casualties are back in contention this week, though prop Mikolaj Oledzki is available after a one-match ban. However, three of the injured players could be available for the Magic Weekend showdown against St Helens on Saturday, May 3 or 13 days later when Hull FC visit AMT Headingley. Hull KR have similar issues with four of their top-17 ruled out of this week’s match. Here’s who definitely won’t be playing and when they could be back on the field.