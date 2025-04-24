Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR injury list & potential returns dates as 12 ruled out

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Apr 2025, 17:19 BST
Leeds Rhinos remain without four first-choice players for Friday’s huge home meeting with Hull KR.

None of their casualties are back in contention this week, though prop Mikolaj Oledzki is available after a one-match ban. However, three of the injured players could be available for the Magic Weekend showdown against St Helens on Saturday, May 3 or 13 days later when Hull FC visit AMT Headingley. Hull KR have similar issues with four of their top-17 ruled out of this week’s match. Here’s who definitely won’t be playing and when they could be back on the field.

Here's who will miss Friday's big game at AMT Headingley.

1. Leeds Rhinosv Hull KR

Here's who will miss Friday's big game at AMT Headingley. Photo: David Harrison

The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

The first-choice hooker tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14 and was expected to be sidelined for up to three months. Photo: Tony Johnson

Having failed a head injury assessment in the Good Friday derby, the winger is unavailable this week, but could return at Magic Weekend.

3. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Having failed a head injury assessment in the Good Friday derby, the winger is unavailable this week, but could return at Magic Weekend. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

A shoulder injury suffered against Hull FC last week means the winger misses the trip to AMT Headingley. A return date hasn’t been given.

4. Tom Davies (Hull KR)

A shoulder injury suffered against Hull FC last week means the winger misses the trip to AMT Headingley. A return date hasn’t been given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected to be back in contention by the middle of next month.

5. Ethan Clark-Wood (Rhinos)

The Australian outside-back suffered an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27. He is expected to be back in contention by the middle of next month. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos

The stand-off limped out of Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves four weeks ago. A scan revealed hamstring damage and he is expected back on the field for Super League round 10 or 11.

6. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)

The stand-off limped out of Rhinos’ defeat at Warrington Wolves four weeks ago. A scan revealed hamstring damage and he is expected back on the field for Super League round 10 or 11. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

