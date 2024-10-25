Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire has been confirmed as Castleford Tigers’ new head-coach.

The 41-year-old was an assistant to previous boss Craig Lingard, who was sacked earlier this week. He has signed a three-year contract and is expected to name another ex-Leeds star, Brett Delaney, as his right-hand man.

McGuire was a thorn in Tigers’ side throughout his glittering Rhinos playing career, which began in 2001 and saw him become the fourth-highest try scorer in the club’s history.

The half-back’s final two Leeds tries came during his farewell appearance when he produced a man of the match display in the 2017 Betfred Super League Grand Final win against Tigers. That was his eighth Super League title and he also won the Challenge Cup twice, his first Wembley victory being against Castleford 10 years ago.

New Castleofrd Tigers head-coach Danny McGuire. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

After leaving Leeds he played for two seasons with Hull KR before moving on to their coaching staff. He had a spell as caretaker-coach there two years ago.

“I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be head-coach of Castleford Tigers,” McGuire - who joined the club ahead of last season - said. “I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the club and fans with pride.”

Delaney was this week released from his role as an assistant-coach at Hull KR - where he worked alongside McGuire - and the duo are set to team up again at Castleford. The Australian former back-rower, who turns 39 tomorrow, played in three of McGuire’s Grand Final wins as well as both Challenge Cup victories.

Danny McGuire scores for Leeds Rhinos against Castleford Tigers in the 2017 Super League Grand Final. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Castleford’s owner Martin Jepson insisted: “I am sure Danny will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first head-coach role.” He said: “I have been hugely impressed with Danny's ambition, his determination and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him. I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season.”