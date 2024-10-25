Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England star Harry Newman reckons Leeds Rhinos are putting pieces into place to build a successful season in 2025.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos, who have finished outside the play-off places for the past two season, have confirmed four signings so far. Wing legend Ryan Hall is returning from Hull KR, former England back Jake Connor has been brought in from Huddersfield Giants and forwards Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins are joining from Australian clubs.

Leeds are also close to finalising the signing of Fijian winger Maika Sivo who scored 104 tries in 115 NRL games for Parramatta Eels, where he was coached by Rhinos boss Brad Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made some good signings so far so it is an exciting prospect,” Newman said. “Brad and Ian [Blease, Rhinos’ sporting director] are working hard in the background, trying to build us a better squad.

Harry Newman scores for England in last year's Test win over Tonga at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.

“As someone who has been at the club a long time, you see these names linked and it’s exciting. We just need to work hard in pre-season and deliver a lot better than we did this year.”

Newman described his own form for Leeds this year as “a bit hit and miss”, but believes Arthur’s influence can inspire him to better things next term. He added: “I will probably get fitter in 2025 under Brad.

“I have learned a lot from him in the 12 weeks he was at Leeds and I am excited to be coached by him for another year. I am just looking to hit my form, week-in, week-out next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old missed only five of Rhinos competitive games in 2024 and his 23 club appearances - which produced eight tries - was a personal best since he made his debut in 2017. “That was nice,” he reflected.

Harry Newman expects Leeds Rhinos to be fitter next year after a full pre-season under coach Brad Arthur, pictured. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“But in terms of being fitter, I mean being able to do what I do best for longer periods of time in games. I think that will come in pre-season.”

Rhinos have already had a taste of what to expect after Arthur kept his players in training for a couple of weeks following their final Betfred Super League fixture last month. “Everyone knows what they are coming back into,” Newman - who is due to begin pre-season on November 25 - stressed.

“It will be tough, it will be different, but it’ll be good. That’s what the group needs and that’s how it should be. It should be tough; Brad is creating a tough environment, but fair. It will be interesting, it will be hard, but it’s exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the moment, Newman’s focus is on England and the Test matches against Samoa at Wigan on Sunday and AMT Headingley six days later. Newman played in all three internationals against Tonga last autumn and also featured when England beat France at Toulouse four months ago.

Harry Newman played 23 times for Leeds Rhinos this year, scoring eight tries including this one against Hull in September. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “Representing your country is the biggest honour you can have so I am excited for what’s to come. Two tough games against Samoa, it will be interesting. I came in last year, made my debut and built on each game. I think these matches will be tougher so I am looking forward to playing against some of the best players, if selected.”

This weekend will be the first time England have faced Samoa since losing a World Cup semi-final to them in golden-point extra-time two years ago. “They’ve got some big names in their squad and some young, exciting players,” Newman warned. “I think it will be two good, tough Tests.”

As was the case last autumn, Newman is Rhinos’ only representative in the England men’s squad, though winger Ash Handley - who is ruled out through injury - played against France in June. Newman reckons Handley would have been included if fit and he stressed: “We are a big club and we should have more players playing international rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully that’s the aim. We have got some good, young English players at Leeds and we have got to deliver next year. Obviously our new signings will help that and we will learn from them as well.”

One of those recruits could be in the opposition ranks this weekend. Palasia, who has signed for Leeds from Gold Coast Titans, is part of Samoan touring squad and Newman is keen to see him in action. “He seems like a big body,” the centre noted. “It’ll be interesting to see how he goes.”