Smith, who won two Super League titles as Leeds boss, took charge of Rovers in 2019 and led them to within one game of the Grand Final last year.

After a positive start to the season, the Robins have slipped to eighth in the table and were beaten at bottom club Toulouse Olympique last Saturday.

Smith announced in April he would leave Hull KR when his contract expired at the end of this season.

Danny McGuire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rovers issued a statement on Monday which said: "The club have this morning stood Tony Smith down as head coach for the remainder of the season.

"Danny McGuire will take charge of all first team matters until Willie Peters arrives in the autumn."

It also revealed: "Danny will be assistant-coach to Willie, having recently signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Robins until the end of 2025.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank Tony for all his hard work over the last three years.

"The club are in a much better place than when he started."