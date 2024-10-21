Castleford Tigers shock: search begins for new coach after Craig Lingard axed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers have “parted company” with coach Craig Lingard.

Tigers announced the shock decision today (Monday), a year and four days after Lingard was appointed to the role. The former Batley Bulldogs boss succeeded Danny Ward after a spell as assistant-coach.

Castleford were widely tipped to finish 11th in Betfred Super League this year, but Lingard guided them a place higher on the table and they finished with three points more than in 2022, winning seven and drawing one of their 27 league fixtures.

However, Tigers’ new owner and club director Martin Jepson has wasted no time in making a change, just four days after agreeing the terms of an option agreement to purchase the Castleford Tigers. In a club statement, he said: “I would like to thank Craig for all his hard work over the past year as head-coach and in his previous role as assistant head-coach. I would like to wish Craig the very best of luck for the future.

Castleford Tigers have "parted company" with coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“This wasn't an easy decision. Craig is a really decent guy and is well liked by our fans, but I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room. The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own. The search for a new head-coach is under way and we hope to make an announcement soon.”