Castleford Tigers shock: search begins for new coach after Craig Lingard axed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tigers announced the shock decision today (Monday), a year and four days after Lingard was appointed to the role. The former Batley Bulldogs boss succeeded Danny Ward after a spell as assistant-coach.
Castleford were widely tipped to finish 11th in Betfred Super League this year, but Lingard guided them a place higher on the table and they finished with three points more than in 2022, winning seven and drawing one of their 27 league fixtures.
However, Tigers’ new owner and club director Martin Jepson has wasted no time in making a change, just four days after agreeing the terms of an option agreement to purchase the Castleford Tigers. In a club statement, he said: “I would like to thank Craig for all his hard work over the past year as head-coach and in his previous role as assistant head-coach. I would like to wish Craig the very best of luck for the future.
“This wasn't an easy decision. Craig is a really decent guy and is well liked by our fans, but I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room. The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own. The search for a new head-coach is under way and we hope to make an announcement soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.