On October 7, 2017, Leeds won their eighth - and most recent - Betfred Super League title by crushing Castleford Tigers 24-6 in a rain-swept Grand Final. It was the day when stalwarts Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow, who had played in all Leeds’ seven previous Old Trafford victories, made their final appearance for the club, marking the end of Rhinos’ golden generation.

McGuire won the Harry Sunderland Trophy, as man of the match, for the second time in his career. The stand-off, who joined Hull KR the following season, dominated the game, scoring a brace of tries and two drop goals. Tom Briscoe also crossed twice and Kallum Watkins kicked three goals, as well as having a touchdown ruled out on video evidence.

It was a remarkable win for Leeds who had been humiliated 66-10 by Tigers at the Jungle in March, one of three defeats to their near-neighbours that year. Full-back Jack Walker became a Super League champion in his debut season, aged just 18 years and 60 days - the youngest player to appear in a Grand Final-winning team.

He took over that record from teammate Stevie Ward, who played the full 80 minutes just eight days after dislocating a shoulder in Rhinos’ home semi-final win against Hull FC. But as much as the final is remembered for a series of heroic performances by Leeds players, it is most famous for a superstar who did not appear.

Castleford’s ex-Leeds full-back Zak Hardaker was a Man of Steel nominee that season, missing out to teammate Luke Gale. He scored 13 tries in 30 appearances and was one of the reasons Tigers finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Leeds on the league table.

But when Tigers’ initial squad was announced, two days before the final, Hardaker’s name was missing. He had, Tigers said, been dropped for a “breach of club rules”. Two days following the game it was revealed he had been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine and he subsequently received a 14-month ban.

Speaking after the final, Tigers coach Daruyl Powell reflected: “I still thought we had a team out there that could have won the game if we'd played anywhere near our potential, but if you take a player like him out of any team, it's going to be a disruption.”

Certainly, Tigers were way below their usual standard, making a total of 16 errors. Not kicking at goal from early penalties was a mistake and the video referee’s decision to rule out a Jy Hitchcox touchdown for obstruction proved crucial.

Leeds had been in the middle-eights the previous year and boss Brian McDermott described it as “the best win ever”. McGuire, the second man to captain Leeds to Grand Final glory after seven-time winner Kevin Sinfield, reflected: “I have to give credit to the boys, that was an unbelievable effort.

“Cas are a really good team and have had a fantastic year. We came from a dark place last year, but the commitment and effort has been second to none and I can’t thank the boys enough. It is an unbelievable way to go out.”

