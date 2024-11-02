NRL centre Herbie Farnworth was the game’s outstanding player, bagging a couple of superb tries and setting up another. But he was well supported across the board, with England’s halves, Harry Smith in particular, going well behind a dominant pack.

Australia will pose a much tougher challenge when they visit this country next year, but coach Shaun Wane’s men are developing into a resilient side who play good rugby, react well when things go against them and can get better.

There were two points of interest for Leeds Rhinos fans in the 16,068 crowd. Harry Newman missed some tackles, but posed a threat with the ball and had a score ruled out on video evidence after just five minutes. Newman reacted quickly, but Jake Tago had grounded the ball in-goal, from George Williams’ kick, before the Leeds man touched down.

Rhinos’ new signing Keenan Palasia had a taste of what to expect in home games next year, getting 30 minutes off Samoa’s bench either side of half-time. He had a couple of strong runs, but Samoa were on the defensive for most of his time on the field.

Smith booted England ahead with an early penalty goal, but Samoa took the lead on 12 minutes through Shawn Blore who was too strong for the hosts’ defence after collecting Jerome Luai’s kick on the bounce 10 metres out.

Samoa would have scored again if Blore had passed outside to Tago, but he held on and was tackled by Jack Welsby. That was a big moment, punished by a quality try at the other end through debutant Liam Marshall who danced over after Victor Radley, Smith and Williams handled across the line.

Junior Pauga - who had improved Blore’s try - was sin-binned for a foul on John Bateman at the start of the second quarter and England scored twice against 12 men. Williams stepped through for a lovely finish in the set from the penalty, then Matty Ashton dived over from Smith’s long pass.

The hosts added a fourth try moments after Pauga’s return, when Farnworth stormed on to Welsby’s pass for a long-range touchdown which Smith improved to make it 22-6 at the break. Samoa pulled a try back through Tago just three minutes after the resumption, Pauga converting, but Farnworth came up with another terrific finish, from close-range this time and then blasted clear to put Welsby in. Smith took his goals tally to five before Jeremiah Nanai crossed from Luai’s kick for a consolation try as England got scrappy late on.

England: Welsby, Ashton, Newman, Farnworth, Marshall, Williams, Smith, Havard, Clark, Lees, Bateman, Nsemba, Radley. Subs Lewis, Knowles, McMeeken, Thompson.

Samoa: Tuivasa-Sheck, Skelton, Tago, Pauga, Mariner, Seuala-Talagi, Luai, Molo, Tevaga, May, Blore, Nanai, Leilua. Subs Sasagi, Palasia, Vaalepu, Chan Kum Tong.

Referee: Chris Kendall (England). Attendance: 16,068.

England v Samoa

Full-back: Jack Welsby (number one) Made an important try-saving tackle, backed up well to score himself, but could've done more to prevent Samoa's second touchdown 7

Wing: Matty Ashton (no 2) Dived over for a well-taken try, was solid and looked for work 8

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Looked lively with the ball and went close a couple of times early on, but missed some tackles 7

Centre: Herbie Farnworth (no 4) Class act; his NRL background showed as he scored two excellent tries and made a break for another 9