Play-off agony for Leeds Rhinos as York Valkyrie storm into Women's Super League Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos won’t be involved in the Women’s Super League Grand Final for the first time in their six-year history after being pipped 12-10 by York Valkyrie in a thrilling play-off at AMT Headingley today.

Leeds finished second in the table, one place ahead of York on points difference and the semi-final was equally tight. Rhinos did well to trail only 6-0 at half-time after 40 minutes on the back foot, but a try immediately afterwards put York in control.

Leeds halved the gap with 16 minutes left, Valkyrie had a player sin-binned late on and Rhinos scored a second try with two minutes to go, but that was unconverted and York held on.

Both teams have been disrupted by injuries this year, but in the end the loss of key players including Caitlin Beevers, Rugby Enright, Beth Lockwood, Elle Frain and Jasmine Cudjoe - plus Zoe Hornby’s midseason departure - proved too much for Leeds. There were positive signs for the future, though, with the emergence of young players including Ebony Stead, Ruby Walker and Ruby Bruce who stepped up from the academy and gained valuable game time.

Leedsn Rhinos' Lucy Murray is tackled by Lacey Owen and Lisa Parker during the Super League semi-final loss to York Valkyrie at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos were pinned in their own territory for most of the opening half, but conceded only once. Kelsey Gentles, the former Castleford Tigers winger now playing in the middle, held off Hanna Butcher and Amy Hardcastle to storm over after 20 minutes and Rhiannion Marshall, an ex-Leeds player, added the extras.

Referee Aaryn Belafonte thought York had scored the opening try within five minutes, but was overruled by his video assistant Liam Rush. Sade Rihari kicked behind Leeds’ line, Hardcastle tried to hack dead and instead stood on the ball, but neither Lisa Parker nor Lacey Owen managed to get a hand to it.

There was another escape soon after half-time when Rihari went in from close-range, but lost the ball in the act of touching down and Rush agreed with the on-field call of ‘no try’. It took Leeds 24 minutes to get into York territory and they created only two chances, when Hardcastle was pulled down just short and Liv Whitehead being tackled into touch near the flag by Remi Wilton.

The visitors took a grip on the game with a try a minute after half-time, Savannah Andrade crossing after Whitehead dropped a high kick by Marshall, who tagged on the two. Leeds created heavy pressure after that, but York’s defence held firm until 14 minutes from time when full-back Stead finished superbly from Caitlin Casey’s pass and Keara Bennett landed the conversion from wide out.

York’s Tamzin Renouf was sin-binned six minutes from time for an off-the-ball challenge, then Casey kicked to the corner and Evie Cousins was held back by Eboni Partington, but Shona Hoyle touched down. The decision was handed on to Rush as a try and Bennett couldn’t convert from the touchline. Had it been a penalty try, the conversion would have been from in front of the post.

The first five penalties went to the visitors and the count finished six four. There were five set restarts, all to Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos: Stead, Cousins, Hardcastle, Robinson, Whitehead, Butcher, Casey, Sykes, Bennett, Donnelly, Hoyle, Murray, Dainton. Sub s Bruce, Northrop, Walker, Glynn.

York Valkyrie: Hetherington, Wilton, Roberts, Parker, Partington, Rihari, R%enouf, Bell, Wood, Brennan, Owen, Andrade, Pakulis. Subs Marshall, Gentles, Sharp, Exley.

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte (Huddersfield).