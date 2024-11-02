A young and inexperienced England team showed encouraging signs for the future as they demolished Wales 82-0 in today’s women’s international at AMT Headingley.

Injuries and Woman of Steel Georgia Hetherington’s wedding meant England were without some of their biggest names, but the next generation - led by Wigan Warriors half-back Izzy Rowe on her 18th birthday - stepped up in impressive style. It was the Lionesses’ biggest-ever win and their fourth successive victory - two against Wales and the others versus France - without conceding a point. They have rattled up 248 in the process.

Wales, lacking Betfred Women’s Super League experience, were brutally outclassed, but the manner of the win will give England confidence ahead of a formidable next challenge, against world champions Australia in Las Vegas in March. Four tries in the opening quarter laid the platform for England’s big win.

England's Shona Hoyle tackles her Leeds Rhinos teammate Bethan Dainton, who is captain of Wales. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

They were 34-0 up at the break and added four tries in 11 minutes straight after half-time. The final tally was 16, nine of them converted by Rowe.

Rowe was the most creative player and Wigan teammate Anna Davies benefited with an England-record five touchdowns. Debutant Amelia Brown, of Huddersfield Giants, scored a hat-trick, Paige Travis and Eboni Partington both bagged a brace and the other try scorers were Olivia Wood, Erin Stott, Katie Mottershead and Hollie Mae-Dodd.

England coach Stuart Barrow was delighted with the professional job done by his side. “I thought it was really impressive,” he reflected. “I got challenged on my squad selection and that’s good. I was confident in the youngsters I brought in and they have done really well.

“We know how good Australia are, but we have got a plan for how we want to play against them and there was evidence of it out there today. That was another progression.”

England women: Brown, Partington, Stott, Hardcastle, Davies, Harris, Rowe, O Wood, Bennett, Hoyle, Dodd, Travis, Cunningham. Subs Mottershead, Whitfield, Sykes, Northrop.

Wales women: Burnell, McGifford, A Wood, Prescott, Davies, Parker, Whittaker, Hughes, Marsh, Carr, Jones, Taylor, Dainton. Subs Gibbons, Price, Jenkins, Jones.

Referee: James Vella (Australia).