Leeds Rhinos’ women suffered big game agony at the hands of St Helens for the third successive year this afternoon.

Rhinos went into the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final with high hopes of avenging their defeats in 2022 and last year, but Saints proved too good and comfortably extended their dominance of the competition which began when they beat York in the 2021 showpiece. The 22-0 loss was a huge disappointment for Rhinos who came up with one of their poorest performances.

Saints conceded fewer errors and penalties - the count was five-two - and didn’t miss as many tackles. Once they broke the deadlock, after an opening 25 minutes which Leeds had shaded, they always looked likely victors.

It’s difficult to pick out a Leeds woman who played well, though second-rower Lucy Murray ran hard. Saints’ Faye Gaskin was the dominant half - even if stand-off Zoe Harris was named player of the match - and Rhinos struggled to get the ball wide to their dangerous three-quarters. Saints also did an excellent job of containing Leeds’ pack, which had been so strong in previous games this term.

Leeds Rhinos, right and St Helens lineup for a minute's silence in memory of Rob Burrow before the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have now lost three successive finals, having been beaten by York in the 2023 Super League decider. They had the first chance, after 15 minutes, when Caitlin Casey’s kick was fumbled by Saints, but Liv Whitehead knocked on trying to touch down. Referee Aaron Moore said no try and video assistant Ben Thaler agreed.

After that, they never really threatened Saints’ line. Leeds had a lot of possession and territory in the early stages, but Saints’ defence was watertight and when they got to Rhinos’ end, they came away with six points. That gave them an injection of belief and seemed to sap some of Leeds’ spirit. It came when a penalty gave them a full set deep in Leeds’ territory and Faye Gaskin stepped through for a solo try which she also converted.

The hill got steeper for Rhinos five minutes later. Keara Bennett got a hand to a pass by Jodie Cunningham, giving the holders another set and in that Phoebe Hook crossed at the corner for an unconverted try from Harris’ pass. It could have been worse than 10-0 at half-time for Leeds, but Hanna Butcher kept Beri Salhi out with a sensational try-saving tackle. Salihi was hit by a high shot from Hoyle in the final minute of the half and Rhinos’ former Saints forward was maybe fortunate to get away with a warning rather than a card.

Leeds Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers is tackled by Leah Burke and Faye Gaskin during St Helens' Challenge Cup final win. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos were still in the game, but had to score first after the break. Instead, a string of errors allowed Saints to extend their advantage and effectively end any prospect of a fightback. There was a doubt over Luci McColm’s touchdown on 45 minutes. It looked like she might have lost the ball, but Moore indicated a try and Thaler saw no reason to overturn that.

It came after a knock-on by Whitehead, then Caitlin Beevers - playing with her head bandaged after suffering a cut to an eye moments earlier - was unable to collect a testing kick on the last, giving Saints another set. The pattern continued with error-strewn Leeds remaining bogged down near their line. They showed some spark only twice, through a terrific break by Murray and then a chip from Casey which found Ruby Enright, who was tackled on the last.

The final twist to a horrible afternoon for Rhinos came 10 minutes from time when Chantelle Crowl plunged between the posts for their fourth try and Gaskin tagged on the extras. Saints aren’t 22 points better than Leeds, but the scoreline was a fair reflection of this encounter. It was Rhinos’ second loss of the season, both to the same opponents and coach Lois Forsell must now get her players’ chins off the floor as they focus on Women’s Super League.

There was a period of silence in memory of Rhinos legend Rob Burrow before kick-off and applause in the seventh minute of the match. In a nice touch, Saints wore ‘Burrow 7’ warm-up tops and his name was on Leeds’ playing kit.

Leeds Rhinos' Evie Cousins is tackled during the Challenge Cup final loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: Enright, Cousins, Hardcastle, Beevers, Whitehead, Butcher, Crazy, Field, Bennett, Northrop, Murray, Hoyle, Sykes. Subs Dainton, Donnelly, Hornby, Robinson.

St Helens: Salihi, Hook, Stott, McColm, Burke, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs Williams, Stott, Mottershead, Sutherland.