Leeds Rhinos are a team with a point to prove in 2025.

Ten years on from winning the treble, Rhinos are on the back of successive eighth-placed finishes in Betfred Super League and are no longer counted among the competition’s big guns, on the field at least. Next year is a fresh start, with both coach Brad Arthur and sporting director Ian Blease having their first full pre-season at the club and some new faces in the squad.

As joint-captain Ash Handley told the Yorkshire Evening Post last week: “It is a big year all round and it’s time for us to get back up there challenging.” But some players have more incentive than most. Here’s five Rhinos players with a question to answer in 2025.

Jake Connor is one of the Leeds Rhinos players with a point to prove in 2025. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Jake Connor. Rhinos signed the former England man during the off-season to add more depth to their backline. Connor was released from the final year of his Huddersfield Giants contract and, though he has the security of a second season on his Leeds deal, he won’t get many more chances if this goes wrong.

There’s no doubting the former Hull FC man’s ability or versatility, as he can cover full-back, centre or in the halves, but his temperament has been questioned at times. On his day, he is one of the most creative players in the English game and, aged 30, he should be at his peak.

Can he get back to the form he displayed during his early seasons at Hull, be a team player and do whatever role coach Brad Arthur asks of him?

Matt Frawley. After being dropped a couple of times in the first half of the 2024 campaign, the Australian scrum-half found some good form after Arthur took charge, but now has Jake Connor pushing him for a starting spot in the halves. Being allowed to play his natural role as an organiser helped him, but the question going into 2025 is can he develop a trophy-winning combination with stand-off Brodie Croft and secure a new contract to replace the current one which expires next autumn?

Can Morgan Gannon enjoy an injury-free run next season after his 2024 campaign was wiped out? Picture by Tony Johnson.

Morgan Gannon/Tom Holroyd. Both players are out of contract at the end of 2025 so need to get some rugby - and strong performances - under their belt before then. Second-rower Gannon didn’t play a competitive match in 2024 after two pre-season concussions and Holroyd featured only six times because of a similar issue.

Gannon, now 21, is one of the most highly-rated emerging players in Super League and Holroyd, 23, played for England in the 2023 season. It’s clear what they are capable of, but they haven’t had a lot of luck recently, so can they get an injury-free run?

Lachie Miller. The Australian full-back was rocks and diamonds in his first season with Leeds. At times he was devastating, making the most tackle busts in the European competition scoring seven tries and adding 17 assists. He was sixth in the Man of Steel voting, but also made 27 errors and admits he needs to be reduce that next term.

He has Connor and Alfie Edgell snapping at his heels, so will want to underline his position as the club’s number one. Can Miller build on the positives he showed in his game last term and be more consistent alongside that?