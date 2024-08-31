Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boss Brad Arthur has hailed Leeds Rhinos’ new-look pack ahead of tomorrow’s game at London Broncos.

First-choice props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd are on the long-term injury list and Rhinos had back-rowers James Bentley and Cameron Smith paired in the middle of the field for parts of last week’s 18-6 home win over Catalans Dragons. The coach has admitted Rhinos need to strengthen their front-row for next year, but is proud of the way his starting and substitute ‘middles’ have handled a tough challenge.

Justin Sangare is set to make his fifth successive start this weekend, with Sam Lisone alongside him in the front-row for the fourth straight game. Both are better known as impact players off the bench, with Sangare not starting a game during his debut campaign at the club last year and Lisone having been a substitute for 36 of his 44 Leeds appearances.

But Arthur stressed: “They are not noted starters and I think they are going to be better served as impact- and bench-type players, but saying that, they probably fancy themselves as starters and they’ve done a really good job for us.

Justin Sangare has been doing a "good job" as a starting prop, Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“They have really aimed up. They are probably noted ball carriers, but they’ve had a real focus on defence and done a good job, getting some good minutes in - and then the lighter, more mobile guys are coming on and doing their bit.”

James Bentley has been a substitute in the last five games, since returning from four months on the sideline with concussion. Normally a second-rower, he has been playing as an interchange prop and Arthur enthused: “He has done a good job.

“He is playing a different role, we are using him in the middle. We know he can play on the edge for us, but the two back-rowers we have got there at the moment [James McDonnell and Rhyse Martin] are going well and playing 80 minutes.

“It just gives us another quality player to add to our middles; he comes on and brings plenty of energy and line speed and changes the intensity of the game for us. He is getting better at managing his aggression and using it more effectively for the team and not as a disadvantage to the team.”

James Bentley gets an offload away against Catalans Dragons last week. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Arthur is keen for players to be able to play more than one role. He added: “It makes it easier as a coach; you can take different people on the bench or specialists on the bench knowing other people are very flexible with the role they play in the team and the position, but also minutes.

“We have got a lot of minutes with Bentley off the bench and Jarrod O’Connor and James Donaldson. They have all got good minutes in them and young Tom Nicholson-Watton played 23 minutes straight in the second half last week and did a really good job. Then it allows you to have those big guys who might play smaller stints.”

Sunday’s game is Rhinos’ first visit to Broncos’ Cherry Red Records Stadium, at Plough Lane, Wimbledon, after two home wins over Broncos earlier this year. The hosts are bottom of Betfred Super League, level on points with Hull FC who Leeds meet next Friday.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos won 46-8 in May, but needed a late equalising try and a golden-point extra-time drop goal to pip Broncos two months later. Arthur said: “These are the hardest games to win, the ones that really rely on your attitude being spot on.

“You’ve got to give these guys [Broncos] credit, I have been watching a fair bit of them and their effort is through the roof. They try hard and you’ve got to play for a full 80 minutes to beat them.

“Leeds were very lucky to get away with that win [last time]. The boys are well aware of that and they are going to treat this game and the opposition with the respect they deserve.”

Rhinos have won back-to-back games only three times this term and it’s more than a year since they strung three victories together. Arthur accepts that is a hurdle they have to cross, but insisted: “I think for the six weeks [he’s been in charge] I am certainly happy with the level of consistency around their effort and the way they’ve tried to play.

“We lost by six points against Salford and had 12 men for 20 minutes; Warrington, I thought we did a really good job, but the sin-bins cost us as well and against Hull KR we were in front with six minutes to go.

“Consistency around performances for the six weeks, I am reasonably happy with that. In terms of the actual result, that’s a different story.”

Rhinos will be looking to pick up from where they left off last week, having scored 18 unanswered points after trailing 6-0 at the break. The coach reflected: “The first half was good too in terms of we controlled a lot of field position and our intent and line speed in defence was very good, but we put ourselves under too much pressure.

“The attitude was good, but we didn’t construct our game plan good enough. In the second half they showed a bit more composure and patience and nailed the game plan, which was pleasing from the halves. They did a really good job of getting the game plan on and sticking to it.”