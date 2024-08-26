James Bentley's performance agianst Catalns Dragons impressed Leeds Rhinos fan Tom Goldsworthy. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com..

It has been an eventful week for Leeds Rhinos, with coach Brad Arthur signing a new contract and the team beating Catalans Dragons to keep alive their faint play-offs hopes.

Our fans panel are delighted with Arthur’s decision to stay for at least another year and reckon the second half performance against Catalans showed his team are heading in the right direction. At leastr one of them, though, believes Rhinos will need to make signings to compete for honours next year.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Leeds’ performance against Catalans on Friday night reminded me very much of the dark days when Rohan Smith was in charge. The difference in performance from the first to second half was like night and day

Matt Frawley was one of Leeds Rhinos' standouts against Catalans Dragons, according to fan Becky Oxley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

However, they did enough to get over the line and the play-off push is well and truly on. If we are going to do anything this season, we need to cut out the silly errors. To have committed the most errors in the league is criminal and I believe will ultimately be our downfall this season. The Catalans game was no different and we would have been punished against a better team.

The transformation under Brad Arthur is well and truly underway though. It would be easier to name the players who didn't put in an outstanding performance in that second half. Everyone was up for it and it was pleasing to see us fight for the win, especially against Catalans’ disruptive tactics, to put it politely.

One player who really has improved under Arthur is James Bentley. We are starting to see him challenge his aggressive nature in a productive way and it's paying off on the pitch. He was a constant thorn in the Dragons’ side and added some much needed toughness to the team.

Leeds Rhinos' James McDonnell is tackled by Arthur Mourgue of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Our next two fixtures are must-win games and there will be no excuses. London and Hull FC have been poor this season so to not come out with four points would be devastating for our season. Every game is a cup final now and I think the team will push on and make the top-six.

BECKY OXLEY

We were back at HQ last Friday and, after Brad Arthur signed another year-long contract earlier in the week, I was looking forward to a good evening and two points for the league table. Reunion round brought players from 2004 and 2014 together and it was time to reminisce and remember the good times.

It made me feel old and seeing some of the past players coming on to the pitch brought back many good memories I will cherish forever. A scrappy first half led to a much better defensive game with true guts and determination.

The speed from the line on the attack was slick and we are definitely coming together and playing as a team. Matt Frawley, Jarrod O’Connor and Sam Lisone were my standouts. I was listening to Cameron Smith also and he was very verbal and supportive to the team, as well as directive.

There are four games to play and we are still in the fight. I stick by my thoughts that it is too much for us to do, but it’s not impossible. I’m already looking forward to next season to see what we can do and we aren’t even finished with this one yet.

GAVIN MILLER

I wasn’t able to get to Friday’s game and had to rely on text commentary, tweets and the view of friends who were there to give me a picture of how it went.

I think back to years gone by when I would do everything I could to watch a Rhinos game, but some apathy with this current team and season meant it passed me by. I have a season ticket, I go to 90 per cent of the away games and will be in London next week as I try really hard to get back my love and enjoyment of watching Leeds.

The news that Brad Arthur has signed for another year brought a smile to my face. I’ve been impressed with him so far and have seen glimpses of recovery and performance, as I believe were shown in the second half on Friday night.

I’m still strong in my belief that a significant number of this current Leeds team aren’t good enough and need replacing. Some fans think Brad Arthur can turn some of them into special players when, in reality, I believe we are watching some very very average players improve slightly. Another year with Arthur and a brand new pack and I may try to make sure I don’t miss any games next season.

DAVID MUHL

It was a good night all round atHQ last Friday, beginning with the reserves winning a tight game against Wakefield and some young players showing up well. I was particularly impressed with Marcus Qareqare who looks a real prospect.

It was good to see some of the players from our Challenge Cup win 10 years ago on the pitch before the Super League game. The good news this week was Brad Arthur staying for at least another year and I think we will be a different team with a pre-season under him.

On to the main event and we have kept our play-off hopes alive, just. We have to rely on other teams slipping up, but the way Saints and Catalans are playing, you never know. This was a game of the proverbial two halves; the first was the usual unforced errors and silly penalties with Leeds looking like they hadn’t a clue, but they came out in the second half like a completely different team and showed some flashes of pure class.

Rhyse Martin once again showed how difficult he will be to replace. There were good performances all round and our pack handled themselves well, especially considering the difference in size.

At one point we had Cam Smith and James Bentley at prop, surely the lightest front-row ever. Jarrod O’Connor gave a real lift to the side when he came on and gave us some speed from the ruck and Lachie Miller, Tom Nicholson-Watton and David Fusitu’a deserve special mention, having great games. If only Fusitu’a wasn’t so injury-prone; he’s a great player, but spends far too long on the treatment table.

Let’s not get carried away, Catalans were poor, but this win is definitely good for confidence and with four games left we should be able to win at least three and finish our season off on a high.

IAIN SHARP

There was a palpable sigh of relief among Leeds fans last week as coach Brad Arthur confirmed he would stay at Headingley for at least the 2025 season. The improvements he has brought to the team have been clear to see, none more so than in the second half of Friday night’s game against Catalans, where Leeds positively changed gear and left the French side in their wake.

As an aside, it is worth pointing out to those who claim Catalans bring nothing to the game that they started the match with 12 players who would be eligible for the French national side and, while beaten, the development of a strong cross-Channel international game should be the long-term aim of rugby league.

There is a faint whiff that Leeds still might make the play-offs. We are really in the realms of Boys Own stuff if they do. Effectively Leeds will have to win all their remaining four fixtures to stand any chance of making it.

The first game of that challenge is away in London on Sunday. With the travelling faithful hampered by a LNER train strike to the capital at the weekend, the journey will be an interesting one.