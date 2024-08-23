Rookie scores 8/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from win v Catalans Dragons

Rhinos’ win lifted them to seventh in the table - for a couple of days at least - and closed the gap on fifth-placed Catalans to two points, with four games remaining in the Betfred Super League season. It was a Hyde and Jekyll performance from Rhinos who were poor in the first half and outstanding after the break.

Having laboured through the opening 40 minutes, they came out with a new spring in their step and were too good for a weary, injury-hit Catalans side who had deserved their 6-0 half-time lead, but weren’t really in the contest after that. Though they forced four drop-outs in the opening period - and a remarkable seven overall - Rhinos didn’t threaten before the interval, other than briefly in the final few minutes.

A couple of times a fumble by the visitors or a penalty gave Leeds decent field position, but they failed to complete the set. The most glaring example came when Rhinos had the ball at a scrum on half way, Catalans shoved and Lachie Miller lost the ball. That wasn’t really his fault and the full-back had a fine game overall, being named official man of the match.

Lack of size is an issue Rhinos must address for next season. With numbers eight and 10 both injured, Leeds struggled for go-forward, which isn’t a surprise considering James Bentley and Cameron Smith were at prop when the starting front-rowers went off. The second half was a different story though as Leeds started well and maintained their dominance throughout.

They got points on the board with an unconverted try six minutes in, after yet another goalline drop out. It was a superb finish from David Fusitu’a, off Paul Momirovski’s smart pass. Nine minutes later, the hosts were in front, thanks to another excellent try.

Jarrod O’Connor did the initial damage with a break out of acting-half and pass to Miller who timed his pass perfectly to send the supporting Matt Frawley in between the posts, making Rhyse Martin’s conversion a formality. Leeds had a huge escape when Arthur Romano dropped the ball over the line, but some magic sealed the win moments later.

Martin stepped into space and broke upfield, with Miller in support to cross. That was converted and Martin completed the scoring with a late penalty after a high tackle by Romain Navarrete on O’Connor.

Catalans’ only try came after 11 minutes through Romano, who crossed from Arthur Mourgue’s pass following a scrum caused by an Alfie Edgell error under Theo Fages kick. Morgue’s conversion attempt bounced away off a post, but he booted a penalty on 23 minutes after a dangerous tackle by Bentley on Benjamin Garcia.

Leeds were fortunate not to go further behind before the break. Firstly, Edgell failed to deal with Fages’ kick and Mike McMeeken touched down. But referee Liam Moore signalled no try and video assistant Marcus Griffiths agreed the England forward had knocked the ball forward.

Then Tom Davies made a break and turned the ball inside, but Cesar Rouge couldn’t hold on when he looked a likely scorer and that was a big turning point. Rhinos received five penalties to Catalans’ three (three-two in the first half). All the game’s three set-restarts were in Leeds’ favour.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Edgell, Croft, Frawley, Lisone, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs O’Connor, Bentley, Donaldson, Nicholson-Watton.

Catalans Dragons: Rouge, Davies, Romano, R Smith, Yaha, Morgue, Fages, Bousquet, Da Costa, Navarrete, Seguier, McMeeken, Garcia. Subs Laguerre, Satae, Dezaria, Ben Abdeslem.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 13,050.

Rhinos’ reserves closed their season with a 33-22 win over Wakefield Trinity in the curtain-raiser. Jack Sinfield scored a try, four goals and a drop goal and Harrison Gilmore, Ben Littlewood, Luis Roberts, Pressley Cassell and Riley Lumb also touched down. Try scorers for Trinity were Thomas Delaney, Harry Ratcliffe, Noah Booth and Fredrik Ziegler. William Brough landed three goals.

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons How the Rhinos players rated.

Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Had one of his better games, provided the pass for Rhinos' second try and showed tremendous pace for the third 8

Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Knocked-on deep in Catalans' territory, but scored with a superb finish at the corner and made some tough carries 8

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) One poor offload in the first half, no real attacking chances 6

Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) One pass into touch apart, was very solid and did well with the final ball for Leeds' opening try 8