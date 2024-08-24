Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos are right in the play-off race, but boss Brad Arthur won’t look at the league table.

Rhinos maintained their hopes of a top-six finish in Betfred Super League with a hard-fought 18-6 win over fifth-placed Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley on Friday. The result lifted Rhinos above Leigh Leopards - who are away to London Broncos on Sunday - into seventh on the table, just two points behind Catalans.

St Helens, who are fourth, play host to Hull KR on Saturday, at the same time as sixth-placed Salford Red Devils take on Huddersfield Giants. They are both two points ahead of Leeds, who play the bottom two of London and Hull FC in their next couple of matches, before finishing with tough trips to the leading pair, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos are effectively playing sudden-death rugby, but Arthur insisted: “We haven’t talked about it and we aren’t going to talk about it moving forward. We know every game is important.

Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller contsts a kick with Cesar Rouge, of Catalans Dragons. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“The boys know how important it is - they have got everyone else telling them, so I don’t have to tell them how important the two points is. They all know the equation and the situation, but we can’t afford to be worrying about [what happens] in four weeks’ time.

“We have got to worry about where we are right now. We are yet to get back-to-back wins, so that’s the next thing we are chasing.”

The pressure was on Rhinos at half-time, when they trailed 6-0, but Arthur reckons his side are beginning to get to grips with their game-management. “We showed good composure,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early in the game we were a bit side to side and a bit frantic about trying to score points, instead of just building our game. But we came out in the second half, settled, got back to our work and earned the right to get ourselves into positions to score, which we did.

Andy Ackers celebrates Leeds Rhinos' victory over Catalans Dragons. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I feel like we managed the game pretty well. We are getting better at it, we are learning how to build a game. We’ve just got to be patient.

“The first 10-15 minutes, if you get a run of possession it doesn’t mean you need to score, you just need to get their tackles up and wear them down because they are still moving quite quickly, because they are fresh.”

After being second-best for the opening 40, Rhinos dominated following the break, but Arthur felt the only difference between the halves was their attack. “Our defence in the first half was really good, our red zone defence, our line speed and our systems,” he noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disagreement between the two sides during Leeds Rhinos' win against Catalans Dragons. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I was disappointed with their try from a scrum because we got some detail wrong there, we only had five on the long-side and we need to have six. That’s something we’ll work on and talk about, but outside of that, defensively our detail was very good.

“In attack, we were more patient in the second half and played with more power through the middle and challenged the line, which we talked about in the week. In the first half, I thought we challenged the line sideways. In the second half we played straight and more direct.”

One of the stand-out players for Leeds was rookie prop Tom Nicholson-Watton. It was his third successive appearance and Arthur feels the 21-year-old is “developing nicely”.

He said: “He got some detail wrong early in the second half last week [against Warrington Wolves] which we showed him and talked him through and challenged him on. That was his focus, because he has got a good, strong carry, he works hard and he’s one of those guys the boys like having in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he has got to get on top of his detail. He is a real energy-type player and sometimes those guys can get into a job two or three down the track without worrying about what’s happening right now. That’s what I really liked, that his detail was good.”

Rhinos’ players have been given three days off before beginning preparations for the London game on Tuesday. “We’ve got a few bumps and bruises and guys have been carrying bits and pieces here and there, but that’s what the game is,” Arthur said.

“I am really grateful they are playing tough for their teammates, they are playing tough for their fans and the club and the badge. There’s blokes who aren’t doing a lot of training and are just getting out there on game day for us.”

The coach confirmed prop Mikolaj Oledzki, who has missed three games with a rib injury, is “a couple of weeks” away from his return.