Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos “need a couple of players” to strengthen their squad for next year - and coach Brad Arthur says there’s “no shortage” of individuals willing to sign up.

Arthur was appointed last month on a 10-week contract, but has now penned a new deal which will keep him at Leeds until the end of 2025. With his own situation resolved, the former Parramatta Eels boss - along with director of rugby Ian Blease - is beginning planning for next term.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday) the 50-year-old Australian stressed: “We will be trying to make the roster as strong as we can. A lot of people - players and their managers - have got interest in coming to this club because of how big a club it is and how good a club it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are not going to have any shortage of people wanting to come, it is just making sure we are patient and we get exactly what we need to help the squad moving forward.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur speaks about his new deal at a press conference today (Thursday). Picture by Peter Smith.

Arthur doesn’t believe a major overhaul is required. He stated: “It’s not about changing [personnel], we have got a good squad, but you are always looking to strengthen your squad and get better.

“We have a couple of guys leaving so that has opened up a couple of spots. Me and Ian are working through it and we’ve got to make sure any decision we make is good for the short-term, but also the long-term - getting the right people in. We don’t need a lot, we just need a couple of players to strengthen our roster.”

Five of Rhinos’ existing squad - David Fusitu’a, Rhyse Martin, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson - are in the final year of their deal. Martin and Donaldson have already confirmed they won’t be at Leeds next term and the others are also expected to move on, but Arthur isn’t planning a clear out of contracted players. “All the guys who are under contract at the moment are pretty keen on staying,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach has also been keeping a close eye on Rhinos’ youth system and reckons “there’s some good young fellas” at the club who could begin to come through over the next couple of seasons.

Leeds Rhinos team boss Brad Arthur with assistant-coach Scott Grix, left and members of the backroom staff. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

He said: “They need a bit of time. I am looking forward to doing some work with them in the pre-season. They are probably 12-18 months away.

“There’s some good talent, we’ve jusgot to make sure what we’ve got in the top-30 can do the job each week, then at some stage - if we get injuries or are a bit short on troops - there might be an opportunity for a couple of those young guys to get a run.

“You need to make sure your squad is going well and [young players] are coming in around good players who are owning their jobs, to make their transition easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhyse Martin, seen scoring a try against London Broncos, will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season, creating space on the club's salary cap. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Arthur’s one-year contract means Leeds could again be looking for a coach in 12 months’ time, but he has not ruled out a longer stay and discussions with the club will continue. “There’s many reasons why I want to stay.” he said.

“One reason is because the club has been honest with me. I have been with them all the way through and we have been in open communication. That’s the best way, it’s my policy - I try to be up front.

“That doesn’t always mean it works out, but both parties have known where they stood. I was originally coming for 10 weeks, but we were always discussing the possibility of me staying longer.

“I would like to be able to look everyone in the eye and commit to longer, but I am not going to make a promise I can’t keep. It doesn’t mean I can’t stay moving forward, I have already stayed past 10 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club’s happy with that, but while we’ve got one eye on the future, we’ve got two eyes on what’s important right now. This club needs to be playing finals [play-offs]. We are trying to do our best this year, but that needs to be the priority - what happens next year around making sure we improve the squad and improve as a team and a club. That’s what the club has put its priorities into.”

Arthur has said from the start he would only stay if he felt he could “make a difference”. He pledged: “I think I can. I think any coach can, but the players have got to want it. It’s not about me, it’s not that I am the difference, the players need to buy into it and at the moment they are. It’s important to make sure they keep buying into it. We are in for a tough pre-season, but I think they are ready for it.”

Arthur has been working with the backroom staff who served under previous boss Rohan Smith. Some of them are out of contract this autumn and Arthur said: “All the staff here at the moment have done a great job.

“The priority was getting our heads around this week and making sure we get the team prepared. Over the next couple of weeks we’ll have to go through all that and work out what it looks like, everyone’s roles and responsibilities and making sure we’ve got the best staff available to educate and work with our players moving forward.”