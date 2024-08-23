'Probably my main concern': Leeds Rhinos chief's salary cap warning as hunt for new signings begins
Moves to strengthen the squad can go ahead following coach Brad Arthur’s decision to sign a new contract which will keep him at Rhinos until the end of 2025. So far, Leeds have made just one signing for next year with veteran winger Ryan Hall rejoining the club from Hull KR.
Betfred Super League’s all-time leading try scorer has penned a one-year deal, which is understood to include an option for an extra 12 months. He was signed in April, during previous coach Rohan Smith’s time at Leeds.
Arthur has stressed he is not planning wholesale changes to Rhinos’ squad, but admitted “a couple” of additions are needed, with the front-row being a priority. Sporting director Ian Blease revealed the club are now going through the recruitment process.
“We’ve got a salary cap we've got to adhere to which is probably my main concern at the moment, how we get new players within that,” Blease warned. “With Rhyse [Martin] not signing, that gives us a bit of flexibility, but there's work to be done on that.
“We’ve been processing the recruitment discussion for a number of weeks, even before Brad agreed to stay. We’ve agreed a few players to look at, which we'll do over the next few weeks/maybe month or so.
“The window opens in Australia again in November so we’ve got to be patient. We've identified at least one who we'd like to have a good go at now, so we'll try to progress that.”
Blease said some discussions were held before Arthur agreed to stay. He went on: “We were talking, but we were in a position where we needed that security first, then we could decide who we were going to go for. We haven't got much space in terms of cap; we've got to work with what we've got, but now Brad's on board we can identify targets and go for that person.”
Five of Rhinos’ current squad are in the final year of their deal. Martin has confirmed he will be moving on and is expected to sign for Hull KR after turning down Leeds’ contract offer.
James Donaldson this week signed for Bradford Bulls having decided to retire from full-time rugby league at the end of this season. No decision has yet been announced on David Fusitu’a, Luis Roberts and Corey Johnson.
Blease said: “The deadline is the end of this month to tell the players, which the club will do first.” Asked if any of the out-of-contract players could stay, Blease replied: “Potentially.”
Arthur joined Leeds at the start of July on an initial contract until the end of this season and Leeds remain hopeful he could stay at the club beyond the 2025 campaign. Blease stressed he is “very” happy to have agreed a 12-month deal and pledged: “We've agreed to discuss 2026 at the beginning/middle of next year, so we'll do that. We trust each other to have that conversation professionally and we'll see where we are at that stage.”
