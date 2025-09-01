After four successive wins and with the team up to third in the table, the YEP’s fans panel are starting to believe this could be Leeds Rhinos’ year.

Rhinos’ latest victory, 34-0 at Hull FC, secured their place in Betfred Super League’s top-six and they are only two points behind Wigan Warriors with three games remaining. Halves Brodie Croft and Jake Connor were outstanding against Hull and Leeds go into Thursday’s game at Huddersfield Giants knowing another win would be a big step towards a home play-off for the first time since 2017.

IAIN SHARP

Current fire safety regulations suggest evacuation drills are rehearsed on a regular basis. This process isn’t too onerous at MKM Stadium, as they just schedule theirs about 10 minutes from the end of most Hull FC versus Leeds games, when the fans leave voluntarily in their droves.

Brodie Croft thanks Leeds Rhinos' fans after the win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In recent weeks I’ve bemoaned Leeds’ inability to nil sides, but no such complaints this time against the Black and Whites, who were frankly lucky to score nothing. Hull made much of the 20th anniversary of beating Leeds in the 2005 Challenge Cup final in Cardiff, to such an extent that Brad Fash decided to have an impromptu recreation of Marcus Bai’s

calamity pass that day, chucking the ball straight into Jake Connor’s welcoming arms for the half-back to scamper away to score unopposed, hardly containing his glee.

In return, Leeds recreated their 2015 Wembley win, by stuffing a team from Hull. The only downside to the afternoon was the injury to Max Simpson, making his return to the side after a lengthy absence. We’re told it is not too serious but it is a timely reminder that players tread, week-in and week-out, the fine line between glory and serious injury.

Jake Connor on his way to scoring for Leeds Rhinos in their 34-0 win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It was another big win, mathematically securing play-off football. Are Leeds coming good at the right time, like they used to do in days of old?

BECKY OXLEY

What a fantastic way to conclude August. Securing a spot in the Grand Final play-offs after scoring 148 points during the month and conceding only 26 is quite an achievement.

Saturday's match against Hull showcased another impressive performance. We began the game sluggishly, but quickly ignited the excitement. We’re ramping up our efforts at the perfect moment and Jake Connor's outstanding performance must surely place him in contention for the Man of Steel award and a spot in the Ashes squad at the season’s end.

James McDonnell, third Leeds Rhinos player from left, is congratulated after his try completed a 34-=0 win at Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

I’ve mentioned it numerous times this year, but in my opinion, he embodies both class and consistency. I believe he often underestimates his own talent and maintains a commendable attitude both on and off the field. With only three games remaining, our next challenge is Huddersfield away. Given our current team performance, we should secure an easy two points, but we must avoid becoming complacent or lazy.

It’s essential we approach the game with a positive mindset and readiness to compete. Maintaining our defensive strength will help us stay close to Wigan’s points difference, which could be critical during the final weekend of the season when we face Wigan on their home turf.

DAVID MUHL

Another great performance from the Rhinos. The trip to Hull is not always a happy one, but the coachloads of Rhinos supporters were confident we would be coming home with the points. The thing about this Leeds team I really admire is that it doesn’t matter if someone is injured, whoever comes in plays as if he has been in that position all season.

The only downside of the day was the injury to Max Simpson; returning for his first game since July 2022, he was looking good until he was stretchered off with 23 minutes to go. Luckily, he’s out of hospital. I wish him well for his recovery.

I have spent all year heaping praise on Jake Connor and Saturday was another top-class performance. His timing and passing is sublime. I could watch him all day. His kick for Morgan Gannon’s try was just unbelievable.

There were top performances across the park. Brodie Croft is one of my favourites and he was great, scoring a try, but I was more impressed with his defence; when Croft hits a player, he knows about it. It goes without saying Lachie Miller had another fantastic game. His speed and balance give him an ability to confuse and baffle oppositions.

The thing with all three of these players is they seem to have acres of space and loads of time, an indication of their skill and class. Our forward pack, whoever plays, is really bossing the opposition and laying a platform for our glamour boys to play beautiful rugby.

We have three games left. Huddersfield, Catalans and Wigan. If we continue to play the way we are, the first two should be a walk in the park. Wigan could possibly be a play-off for second place, but even then, I am confident about it - so Old Trafford here we come.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In a result that saw our play-off spot confirmed for 2025, Leeds Rhinos put in a ruthless yet professional performance as we put 34 unanswered points past a poor Hull FC side. The promising part of the performance is that this level of ruthlessness is becoming the norm for us.

While our attack will get the headlines - and rightfully so - our concentration in defence is what impressed me. It would have been easy for us to switch off and let Hull back into the contest, but we stood firm to keep them out, the second time we have kept a clean sheet this season. Our defence throughout the season has been impressive and will be key if we are to go all the way.

Saturday afternoon’s game had the potential to be a real banana skin for us with Hull also having aspirations of a play-off place, but we are showing no signs of letting up as we get to the business end of the season. I've said it time and time again this season, but this is down to the work of Brad Arthur.

He has instilled high standards for the boys to achieve on a weekly basis and there is no excuse for not meeting them. Under previous head coaches we would have taken our foot off the gas and probably lost, so to watch us consistently punish teams is pleasing to see.

Looking ahead to the Huddersfield game, I'll repeat what I have said in previous weeks. It is in our hands now to finish the season strongly and hopefully with some silverware. Huddersfield have had a pretty poor season so I expect us to put them to the sword as we put the pressure on Wigan in second place.