Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur 'honoured' by Ashes job speculation but makes 'family first' pledge

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has given a definitive answer to speculation linking him with a role in Australia’s Ashes set-up.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Media in Australia have claimed Arthur is under consideration to become an assistant to new Kangaroos boss Kevin Walters for the three-Test series against England this autumn. Speaking to the UK press this week, two months before the Ashes opener at Wembley, Walters said he “can’t confirm or deny about Brad”, but admitted he will be seeking “inside information” from Betfred Super League-based Australian coaches.

Asked about the link at his weekly preview press conference yesterday (Wednesday), Arthur firmly ruled himself out. He said: “I haven’t spoken to Kev. It would be nice and a real honour to be involved in that, but I’ve made the decision that I am going to put my family first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I haven’t seen my boys for a long time and they are coming over in a couple of weeks to spend a month with us, so I am going to put my family first and not my career. I have got no interest in going down that path. We are going to spend some family time together once the season has finished here.”

But Arthur, who spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels in the southern hemisphere NRL before joining Leeds in July last year, will assist Walters with details about English players, if requested. He said: “I am happy to help and give him my opinion on how I think the game is over here and the guys playing over here. Anything I can offer, I am happy to help. But in terms of interest in the job, I am putting my family first and just focusing on a strong finish to this season.”

Meanwhile, the Leeds boss has admitted the prospect of one of his sons playing in Super League next year “certainly helped with my decision” to stay at Rhinos. Arthur signed a contract for the 2026 season earlier this month and will be coaching against Jake Arthur - a 22-year-old stand-off or scrum-half - who is set to join Saturday’s opponents Hull FC from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

The Rhinos coach said: “We’ve known for a while Jake had made that decision. He is looking forward to it and it’ll be nice to have him around. He’s still not going to be living very close to us, but he’s a lot closer than on the other side of the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Australia coach Kevin Walters. Picture by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

Jake joined the Knights - where his brother Matt also plays - from Manly Sea Eagles in June, on a contract until the end of this season. Of his son’s move to Hull, the Leeds boss added: “I’ve not had much involvement at all. He’s his own man and he needs to make his own decisions. I’ve pretty much stayed out of it. I’m just glad he is comfortable and has made a decision on what’s best for him.”

Asked if Super League will suit Jake’s style of play, he insisted: “I think so and I hope so. I think he will be good for Hull, but that’s up to him.”