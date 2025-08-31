Unbeaten Leeds rugby league side win title but clinching match is abandoned after ugly brawl

Unbeaten East Leeds have won the National Conference Division Two title, if their win at Thornhill Trojans is allowed to stand.

Easts were leading 40-6 when the referee abandoned the game with 20 minutes left to play, following the latest in a series of on-field fights. Conference chiefs will investigate the circumstances, but the result is usually confirmed when a game is called off at or after the hour mark.

If the result stands, it will be Easts’ 19th victory in as many matches, leaving them eight points clear of second-placed Dewsbury Celtic with three games left to play. It was a stormy clash throughout.

Easts’ George Clark and Trojans’ Johnny Campbell - who the host side claimed was trying to keep players apart - were sent-off following a punch-up midway through the first half. Easts’ Jake Normington had previously been sin-binned for a dangerous tackle and Thornhill’s Brad Llewllyn was shown a yellow card soon after the break, for punching. Luke Littlewood scored two tries and six goals for East Leeds, Normington crossed twice and other try scorers were Ajay Wilson, Kieran Brining and Isaac Coleman. Bailey Lee converted his own try for Trojans.

Also in Division Two, Drighlington were pipped 28-26 at home by Clock Face Miners. Joe Sheldon, Alfie Ward, Liam Wright, Omar Alwari and Ben Warren were Drig’s try scorers and Mick Sanderson added three goals.

Leeds side Oulton Raiders have been relegated from Division One - swapping places with Easts - following a 30-16 home loss to Oldham St Annes. Raiders trailed only 18-16 when Joe Horan was sent-off with 20 minutes left, for alleged dissent. Archie Craggs scored a try and two goals and Kieran Walpole and Kian Watson also touched down.

Stanningley hit back from 18-6 down to beat Woolston Rovers 36-18 in the same division - a result which relegated the visitors. Luke Townend scored a brace of tries for the Leeds hosts, Jack Vincent, Jamaine Ruan, Sam Peel - who had a spell in the sin-bin - and Alfie Peach also crossed and all six tries were converted by Adam Butterill.

Milford, who will have to seek re-election to Division Three - ended their campaign with a 14-10 home loss to promoted Saddleworth Rangers. Connor Parr and Jayden Eillis crossed and Josh Cawood landed a conversion.

Hunslet ARLFC eased to a 30-8 win against already-relegated Dewsbury Moor in the Premier Division. Try scorers for Hunslet were Harry Shackleton, Michael Waite, Josh McLelland, Joe Abson, Daniel Sarbah and Jake Dearden. Jordan Gale kicked three goals. Greg Colbridge booted a penalty for Moor and converted Amir Sghaier’s touchdown.