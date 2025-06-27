Star man gets rare 10/10 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 48-30 win v Leigh Leopards

The 34-year-old mid-season signing played the full-80 and scored two brilliant touchdowns - the second of which will be Rhinos’ try of the season. He was superbly supported by both halves, Brodie Croft and Jake Connor and centre Harry Newman, who also crossed twice in his best performance of the season.

Rhinos scored eight tries - all converted by Connor - to Leigh’s six. Defences weren’t exactly on top, especially in the final half an hour, but it was great entertainment, played in a terrific atmosphere. It was the most points Rhinos have both scored and conceded in a game this season.

After five minutes Leigh’s Keenan Brand dropped the ball 20 out and in the set from the scrum Connor dabbed a lovely kick behind the line and Watkins made a diving touchdown before the ball ran dead. The lead lasted five minutes until James McDonnell found himself in possession on the last inside Leeds’ half, his pass was intercepted and in the subsequent attack Isaac Liu shrugged off McDonnell to power over.

Five minutes after that, the officials missed one of the season’s more glaring forward passes near Rhinos’ line. Lachlan Lam, however, knocked-on, Newman picked up, slipped a terrific pass out of the tackle to Lachie Miller and he scorched 70 metres for a try out of the blue and against the run of play.

Soon afterwards, Alfie Edgell looked to have put the ball down one-handed at the corner, but referee Liam Moore said no and Chris Kendall (bless him) on video duty agreed. At the end of the next set, Miller dropped a kick and that led to Brand going over for a try at the corner, so what could have been 18-6 was instead 12-10.

Briefly. After 32 minutes, following the game’s first penalty, Rhinos scored their third try, Cameron Smith taking a pass from acting-half above his head, somehow holding on and then using his footwork to step over the line.

Leeds would have been pretty happy with an eight-point lead at the break, but a moment of magic from Croft meant it was better than that. His footwork opened up the defence with 24 seconds left in the half and a long pass was finished at the corner by Newman. Connor landed his fourth goal to send Rhinos in 24-10 ahead.

Two minutes after the interval Miller split the defence and it took a terrific tackle by Darnell McIntosh to keep Smith out. McDonnell spilled the ball on the next play and at the end of the resulting set, Ben McNamara’s kick was taken by Umyla Hanley and his offload put O’Brien in.

Rhinos shrugged off that setback when Miller’s kick was batted back in field by Ryan Hall and Newman collected for his second touchdown. In the next set Leeds scored a try for the ages. Connor’s short pass sent Watkins galloping into space and he totally wrong-footed the full-back to score himself and bring the house down.

That effectively made the game safe and it was ‘you score, we score’ after that as both sides decided to stop defending. Brand completed an excellent hat-trick either side of a powerful finish by Rhinos’ Tom Holroyd.

Another prop, Mikolaj Oledzki crashed over after Miller’s clever kick was handed on by Connor, who maintained his 100 per cent record with the boot. Umyla Hanley’s try and O’Brien’s third conversion completed the scoring. The penalty count was three-two in Leigh’s favour. One of Rhinos’ came when the visitors managed to kick a restart backwards into their own half.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Edgell, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Jenkins, Watkins, McDonnell, Palasia. Subs Holroyd, Lisone, Sinfield, Smith.

Leigh Leopards: Armstrong, McIntosh, Niu, Hanley, Brand, O’Brien, Lam, Ofahengaue, Ipape, Mulhern, Halton, Trout, Liu. Subs Davis, McNamara, Hughes, O’Neill. Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 14,338.

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards Here's how the Rhinois players rated.

Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Made some errors, but electric pace for his try and set one up with a kick 7

Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) Usual strong carries, set up a try and a big defensive contribution just before the break to shove a Leigh man into touch 8

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) His best for a long time; lovely work to tee up Miller for Leeds' second try, scored a brace and worked his socks off 9

Centre: Ash Handley (no 4) Really solid, a couple of important runs and some big defensive efforts 8