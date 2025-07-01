Referee named for Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos as leading official dropped after Castleford Tigers game error

Referees have been confirmed for this week’s matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ huge game at Hull KR.

Chris Kendall will be in charge of Sunday’s showdown between the sides in first and third on the Betfred Super League table. It is the fourth time Kendall has refereed Leeds this season, all in the space of nine games. Liam Rush is his video assistant. The same combination were the officials when Hull KR won 20-14 at AMT Headingley in April.

Aaron Moore has no game this weekend, either as referee or video official. He made what RFL match officials’ boss Phil Bentham described as a “clear error” on video duty during Castleford Tigers’ loss to Wigan Warriors last Saturday. Moore refereed Salford Red Devils’ home game against St Helens the day after the match at Castleford.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

James Vella will be in the middle for Tigers’ home game against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, with Tom Grant as the video referee. Grant is the whistler when Wakefield Trinity play host to Catalans Dragons on Saturday and Vella is the video official.

Referees for Betfred Super League round 17 are: Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants - James Vella (video, Tom Grant); Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves - Liam Rush (video, Liam Moore); Hull FC v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith); Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons - Tom Grant (video, James Vella); Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush).