It is business as usual for Leeds Rhinos as speculation mounts over who will be their coach next season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though his exit has seemed likely, Rhinos haven’t given up hope of Brad Arthur remaining at the club in 2026 and therefore aren’t in a position to make offers to potential replacements. Australian Arthur is out of contract this autumn and has made it clear he would like to coach again in the southern hemisphere NRL, having spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels before taking over at AMT Headingley last July.

There are professional and personal reasons for that. Arthur, who was dismissed by Parramatta 12 months ago, feels he has unfinished business in that competition and admits he is finding it hard being away from his sons Jake and Matt, who play for Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout 2025 Arthur has been linked strongly with the new Perth Bears club who are set to join the NRL in 2027. He is understood to have been interviewed for the role, but recent reports in Australia suggest he is no longer favourite, with Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess and Australia boss Mal Meninga now the front-runners to take the post on a joint basis.

Coach Brad Arthur congratulates James McDonnell after Leeds Rhinos' win over St Helens at Magic Weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

That is potentially good news for Leeds. They have made no secret of the fact they are keen to keep Arthur who has overseen a run of five wins from their last seven games, lifting them to fourth in Betfred Super League ahead of Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers. He is popular with the players and the club’s management reckon he has got the team heading in the right direction after some lean years.

Clearly, they’d like the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible, but with 16 rounds to play this season, there is no immediate panic and they are prepared to wait as long as there is a chance Arthur could stay on. A decision on the Perth appointment is believed to be imminent and the YEP understands media suggestions Rhinos have made an offer to ex-Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamare are incorrect.

Though the French club have yet to make any statement, McNamara is believed to have been axed earlier this week with more than a year remaining on his contract. As a former England boss, who saved Catalans from relegation in his debut 2017 campaign, guided them to Challenge Cup glory in 2018, top spot on the Super League table two years later and a pair of Grand Final appearances, McNamara is likely to be on the radar of any club looking for a new coach, But, unless and until Arthur tells them he’s leaving, Rhinos aren’t yet in that situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve McNamara is understood to have left Catalans Dragons this week. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Arthur has enjoyed his time at Leeds and said all along he will give Rhinos an answer as soon as a decision is made. At the moment, the club aren’t commenting, other than to stress the ball is in the coach’s court. Sporting director Ian Blease would say only: “We are just concentrating on this season. Once Brad has made a decision, we will take it from there.”