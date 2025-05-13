Leeds Rhinos ace's future in the balance as club wait for answer on new deal

Leeds Rhinos are waiting for a decision from academy graduate Tom Holroyd on whether he will remain at the club next year.

Holroyd missed the entire 2022 campaign because of injuries and a long-term suspension picked up after he was sent-off playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls. He bounced back to earn an England cap the following year, but two concussion layoffs restricted him to six Rhinos appearances last season.

He has been in strong form this term, playing in 10 of Leeds’ 12 competitive fixtures so far. Having made his debut in 2018, a long-term contract could take him to a testimonial with Rhinos. The club are hopeful an agreement will be reached and are keen for a quick decision which will allow them to focus on next year’s recruitment and retention of players for 2027 onwards. As things stand, 17 members of Rhinos’ full-time squad will be out of contract at the end of 2026, including nine of the first 13 squad numbers 13 of their current top-20.